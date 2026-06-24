5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Friday Seafood Specials, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite weekly specials for crispy fish platters and feasts.

Many restaurants offer excellent Friday seafood specials, rooted in the tradition of Catholic diners abstaining from meat on Fridays. These fish fries are loved by customers for big portions, big flavor, and big value. Fried fish such as catfish and pollock, cod and haddock, and diners can’t get enough of these seafood feasts. If you’re craving delicious fish, french fries, hush puppies and more, the following spots always get it right: Here are five restaurant chains with the best Friday seafood specials, according to diners.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner‘s Fish Fry Fridays are popular with fans who love the fried fish platters and fried fish sandwiches. “Good food and friendly service. Fried fish and chips are delicious,” one happy diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Friday Fish Fry is a weekly special featuring a huge meal of four hand-battered and fried cod fillets served with tartar sauce, lemon, your choice of two country sides, plus buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “I go to Cracker Barrel especially for the fish. There are large portions and you don’t go home hungry,” one fan said.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral diners can indulge in the chain’s Friday Fish Fry, featuring unlimited battered cod, fried fish, or bone-in catfish from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. “I had fried chicken and fried fish with hot yeast rolls. Both were hot & crispy,” one fan said. “My 4th time there & it is just as good every time.”

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse has a great Fish Fry Fridays special, where diners can feast on hand-battered haddock served with sides, soup or salad, and a corn muffin. “We love the options, between smoked meats and seafood, there is always something for anyone in the family. Friday night fish fry is a hit for any Madisonian and this place delivers,” one fan said.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner has an all-you-can-eat Friday Fish Fry every Friday from 4 p.m. “This was our first time visiting Black Bear Diner, but certainly not our last,” one fan said. “We dined there the Friday before Easter for the all you can eat fish.”