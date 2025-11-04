11 Best Secret Deals at Costco This Week

I will fill you in on an insider secret: If you see any price at Costco ending in a 0.97, the item in question is majorly on sale. Like some other stores, Costco uses coding on its pricing system. “Price ending in .97 signifies that it’s been marked down at that warehouse, but may not be marked down at other warehouses,” one Redditor explains. Some people also refer to these as “store manager” deals. It also means that the item “may not be around for long,” so you should take advantage of the “amazing discounts” while you can. Costco New Deals shared a post yesterday with some of the best deals at their warehouse. “Secret deals at Costco you don’t want to miss including Halloween candy , costumes and more!! Which ones are you most excited about?? Secret deals vary from store to store but if you get lucky and find some let us know where in the comments. Thank you!!” they wrote. Here are the 11 best secret deals to look for at Costco this week.

Roc Deep Wrinkle Serum

Just a single 1-ounce bottle of Roc Deep Wrinkle Serum is $30 at Ulta. Get two 1.7 fluid ounce bottles of the face-saving serum for $34.97 right now.

A Few Huxley K-Beauty Products

K-beauty line Huxley has become a favorite of skincare groupies. There are a few items on clearance. Huxley Oil Essence is $9.97 for two K-beauty premium facial serum bottles. Or get three bottles of Huxley Perfumed Hand Cream Collection for $9.97.

Columbia Packable Blanket

Shoppers love the Columbia line at Costco. The Columbia Packable Blanket, $12.97, is a steal. “The Columbia blanket is GREAT. It’s been to ACL Fest already this year,” commented a follower.

Banana Republic T-Shirts

Costco has many name brands for less, including Banana Republic and Gap’s elevated basics. Get Banana Republic’s 3-pack men’s V-neck shirts for $9.97 – if you can find them! “The banana republic t shirt are super soft but they are sold out already,” a follower commented.

Loacker Minis Mix Cream Filled Wafers

Loacker Minis Mix Cream Filled Wafers are a delicacy, imported from Europe. Get a large bag of the dark chocolate-filled cookies for just $7.97.

Ube Crunch Rolls

Ube Crunch Rolls are now just $8.87 for 35.27 ounces. “Costco just brought in Triko Foods Ube Crunch Rolls for $13.49, and they’re a snack lover’s dream come true. Sweet ube flavor, crispy texture, and a giant package that’s made for sharing—share with someone who loves dessertish snacks!” Costco Wonders shared in September.

Belgian Butter Waffle Trio

Belgian Butter Waffle Trio is a “delicious find,” according to Costco Shares. The 21.16 ounce bag is now just $9.97, so i f you haven’t tried them, now is the time. They were originally $13.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meyer’s Hand Soap

I am obsessed with Meyer’s soup. Right now, get the 4-pack hand soap for $9.97. It comes with Dandelion, Blueberry, Fresh Cut Grass, and Tomato Vine. Usually a single bottle is $4 to $5.

Oreo Fall Treats

Costco is clearing out all the Halloween treats. Oreo Fall Treats, which are orange and black, come with 2 cookies per pouch with 55 packs total. Get the box for $10.97. These are great party treats and can also be handed out for trick-or-treaters.

Welch’s Mixed Fruit Fruit Snacks

Welch’s Mixed Fruit Fruit Snacks are a popular item year-round. The Halloween-shaped version is on major sale, $9.97 for 160 “fun-size” pouches. Again, these are great for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating giveaways.

Love Corn

Love Corn also launched a Halloween-friendly box of snacks. It is also on sale. Get 60 mini packs of cheddar and sweet & salty for $8.97.