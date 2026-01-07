6 Best Sliced Bread Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these sliced bread brands offer great texture, flavor, and dependable freshness.

I always keep a package of sliced bread on hand, sometimes on the counter, but always in the freezer. Not only is it essential to quickly build a sandwich, but it can also come in handy for French toast or to serve with breakfast. What are the best mainstream sliced bread brands? Here are the best sliced bread brands at the grocery store, according to shoppers.

Sara Lee Artesano

Shoppers maintain that Sara Lee Artesano is the freshest, softest, bakery-style bread. “I have to swear by the Sara Lee Artesano white bread. It’s SO GOOD. It’s fluffy and soft but somehow structured. It holds up to a bunch of peanut butter and is thick enough that it doesn’t flop over when covered in tuna salad. It toasts well and has an excellent chew. I’m addicted,” one shopper exclaims.

Martin’s Potato Bread

Martin’s Potato Bread is another crowd-pleaser. “I definitely love Martin’s potato bread. Especially the hot dog buns and the hoagie rolls. Well you can call me whatever you want but I will die upon this hill over Martin’s potato bread!!” a shopper says.

Dave’s Killer Bread Organic

Health food nuts are crazy over Dave’s Killer Bread Organic. “I have researched this. Killer Dave’s Powerseed is #1, it has only 1 gm of sugar per slice. Sweetened only w/ fruit juice. Killer Dave’s Goodseed is #2, has more sugar, 5 gms per slice (I’m not talking about the thin sliced). Real sugar. I eat the Goodseed cuz the powerseed has no taste, IMO,” writes a Redditor. “Also Killer Dave’s has 5gms of protein per slice as well, ( not the small slices),” adds another.

Seattle Sourdough International

The Waterfront sourdough from Seattle Sourdough International is a big hit. “SOOOO GOOD! The perfect chewiness, not too sour, heavenly crust, great for BLTs, ham or turkey sandwiches, or just toasted with butter. I’m sure it’d be great for many other sandwiches, but I love BLTs!” writes a Redditor.

Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread

Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread is a favorite with Target shoppers. “This bread is perfect for toasts and grilled cheese as it caramelizes far better than a plain white bread. It’s just sweet enough to add flavor but not so sweet it’s unusable with savory sandwiches. My only complaint is that I wish the loaf was wider to allow for bigger slices,” one shopper says. “The best bread,” adds another. “I love this bread it’s honestly the best for sandwiches and peanut butter and jelly’s but recently I found making French toast with it is really yummy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Sourdough Sandwich

Lots of shoppers swear by Trader Joe’s Sourdough, tangy, firm, and flavorful. “Brought that home last week and my husband declared he never wanted a different sandwich bread for the rest of time,” one says. “It’s been a staple in my household since I was a kid,” another adds.