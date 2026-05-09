These chains serve tender, slow-roasted chuck roast packed with rich flavor.

I love pot roast, also known as slow-roasted chuck roast. The style of beef is one of the most delicious, in my opinion, tender and tasty because it cooks for hours at a low heat, simmering in herbs and seasoning that deeply penetrate the meat. It’s great when home-cooked, but there are also a handful of restaurants where you can get it. Here are 5 leading restaurant chains with the best slow-roasted beef chuck roast.

Cracker Barrel

The Pot Roast at Cracker Barrel is legendary and as close to home-cooked as you can get in a restaurant. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one person suggested. “I agree,” added another diner. The country-style chain’s version involves slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery, and homestyle beef gravy. It is served with a choice of two Country Sides and Buttermilk biscuits.

Bob Evans

Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, is a fan of Bob Evans “fork-tender” pot roast, calling the nine-hour slow roast “delicious.” “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he states. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners agree. It is ” heavenly,” one Redditor says.

Black Bear Diner

Chef Andrew is also a fan of Black Bear Diner’s traditional slow-cooked pot roast, which rivals homemade. “Black Bear Diner is well known for its low and slow cooked pot roast with its fall apart beef and seasonally rotating vegetables served in a perfectly made gravy made from the beef jus of the pot roast,” he said.

Golden Corral

You might be surprised to learn that buffet chain Golden Corral has the best on-a-budget pot roast, which diners enjoy in heaping servings. “Strangely the pot roast at golden corral is pretty damn good,” one Redditor maintains.

Perkins

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If you spot pot roast on the Perkins menu, order it. The meal consists of “tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions and a hearty beef gravy.” Instagrammer Actually Ashly recently visited the restaurant and raved over the Limited Time Pot Roast Menu. “Made it just in time to try @eatatperkins Limited Time Pot Roast Menu stacked with must-try dishes! 🤤 including a BBQ Pot Roast Burger, Melt, and even Totchos,” she wrote on Instagram.