No. 1 Chain with the Best Smoked Turkey, According to Butchers

Smoked turkey might not always steal the spotlight from brisket or ribs—but it can be on the same wow factor level when properly done. With the right smoke, spice, and slice, turkey can be the unsung hero of any barbecue spread. When it comes to smoked turkey, every pitmaster has a secret, and every chain claims perfection, but butchers can tell the difference between good marketing and good smoking. To find the best spot, Eat This, Not That! turned to butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, who shared the one BBQ joint that deserves the top honors. Here’s everything to know about the smoking process and the only place Chef Thomas goes for smoked turkey.

Patience is Key

Smoking meat isn’t a quick process and it takes more than skill to get it right. “When you get to taste a smoked turkey that’s moist and cooked to perfection, I call it the art of cooking — and the reward for patience in tending fire and smoke,” says Chef Thomas. “I’ve had my fair share of commercially smoked turkey breast and thigh meat; some are great, and others are the total opposite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Balance is Necessary

Patience and time is only part of the smoking process, according to Chef Thomas. “For me, a great smoked turkey is all about balance — flavor, moisture, texture, and the aroma from the wood.” He explains, “To get all that right, I always start with a fresh turkey, and I’ve learned that smaller is better. A 12–14 lb bird cooks more evenly and stays juicier.”

Dry Rub Makes the Turkey

There’s a lot of factors involved in smoking a turkey and it’s important not to overlook the dry rub. “I’m a firm believer in using a dry rub and letting the bird rest for up to 24 hours before smoking,” says Chef Thomas. “It gives the meat a deeper, rounder flavor. I like to smoke with cherry or apple wood — both give that subtle sweetness that makes the turkey truly memorable.”

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que

There’s no shortage of BBQ joints across the U.S., but the one worthy for Chef Thomas is Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. It’s a small Texas chain with only five locations, but if you’re near one, go! “Finding a great smoked turkey at a restaurant — especially at a chain — is no easy task,” he says. But Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que is his go-to. “They’re not known for turkey; their fame comes from those thick, two-inch smoked pork chops,” he shares. “But I always think, if someone can smoke a pork chop that good, I trust them to make a great turkey too. Look for those small, regional spots — the kind that take pride in the craft.”

Smoking is a Craft

Chef Thomas is very particular about his meat and stopped buying smoked turkey lunch meat. “It’s usually too salty or tastes artificial,” he says. “Smoking is still a craft, and I prefer to leave it to the pitmaster. And how do you know you’ve met a real one? You can smell them.”