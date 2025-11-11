7 Grocery Chains With the Best Turkey Dinners for the Holidays

While many people take joy in preparing a traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, there’s no doubt the process can be very time-consuming and stressful, and for those who can’t or won’t cook it’s tempting to just skip the whole process and buy an entire dinner from the grocery store. Luckily there are more high-quality options than ever for those who want to order their feast instead of cooking it. Here are seven grocery chains with the best turkey dinners for the holidays.

Costco

Costco’s Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner is a true showstopper, containing items such as mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and much more. “You’ll get a turkey breast that is pre-brined and ready to roast, and all the fixings that make it a holiday feast,” the chain says. “Everyone’s favorites are on the menu. Made with high quality ingredients, these side dishes are worthy of your festive table. Your family and guests will swear they are eating homemade.”

Walmart

Walmart’s annual Thanksgiving Meal is back and it’s the best ever. Customers can enjoy a basket containing over 20 national and private brand items—including a Butterball turkey for $.97 per pound, its lowest price since 2019—as a one-click basket serving 10 people for less than $40. That’s an incredible deal.

Amazon

Don't sleep on Amazon's holiday feast this year: From November 12-27, customers can feed five for $25 with Amazon's Thanksgiving meal – just $5 per person. The spread includes a Butterball frozen turkey ($0.69/lb) plus pre-made classic side dishes from Reser's including homestyle stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, and cranberry relish, Amazon Grocery crescent rolls, and a holiday pie from select national brands.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods has a Classic Whole Roast Turkey Meal where customers can feed 8 people. This combo includes one whole road turkey served with Creamy Mashed Russet Potatoes, Classic Holiday Herb Stuffing, Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Green Beans, Turkey Gravy, and Zesty Cranberry Orange Sauce. No dessert included so don’t forget to pick up some pies!

Sam’s Club

The 2025 Member’s Mark Thanksgiving Meal from Sam’s Club is an excellent choice for your holiday dinner. Each meal contains Member’s Mark-branded Smoked Turkey, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni and Cheese, Dinner Rolls, and more.

Sprouts

Sprouts is my go-to spot for better-for-you food options (especially for the kids) and the Organic Turkey Meal is no exception. Each meal contains one Fully Cooked Organic Turkey, plus Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, and Cranberry Sauce, all organic. Not into turkey? There are also some fantastic Spiral-Sliced Ham and Grass-Fed Rib Roast options.

Honey Baked Ham

While not strictly a grocery chain, The Honeybaked Ham Company has been taking the stress out of holiday dinners for decades. Customers can choose a traditional smoked/roasted Honey-Baked Turkey Dinner with three sides, a Boneless Ham & Turkey Dinner Holiday Duo, and a 6 Sides Sampler option to round it all off. Simply order, pick up, or choose delivery.