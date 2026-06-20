These chains serve smothered pork chops diners say are worth ordering.

What is even better than a pork chop? One that is smothered in deliciousness, whether that comes in the form of applesauce, gravy, or a medley of onions, mushrooms, and cheese. If you regularly order or make smothered pork chops, you are well aware that some are much better than others. While you will probably get the best version at a small dive diner somewhere in the south, you can also enjoy some pretty delicious versions at restaurants. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best smothered pork chops, according to diners.

Cracker Barrel

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If you make it to Cracker Barrel on Tuesday, make sure to order the Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops special. “Seasoned right, golden-fried, and smothered in country gravy,” the menu reads. “Cracker Barrel keeps their pork chops simple and traditional,” Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, previously told ETNT. “The seasoning is mild, and the portions are generous, making it an extremely popular comfort-food meal.”

Waffle House

Papa Joe’s Pork Chop Dinner at Waffle House includes two pork chops, a double hashbrown, and a slice of Texas toast. Regulars ask for their chops “smothered and capped” (topped with grilled onions and mushrooms) or spiced up using the house salt-and-pepper shaker and waffle sauce. “I’m not personally a pork chop person but alot of my customers them smothered and capped and rave about it,” an employee says. “Ask for them to lightly salt and pepper them. Then get them Southern classic style. Which is mushrooms onions and cheese on the pork chops, or if you don’t want the cheese, just use some waffle house sauce on them instead,” another recommends.

Black Bear Diner

The Pork Chop Platter is available for lunch and dinner at Black Bear Diner. It comes with two grilled or fried pork chops, red-skinned mashed potatoes with country gravy, and two sides. Diners are obsessed and order the meal on repeat.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The Double-Bone Pork Chop at Saltgrass Steakhouse is perfectly “smothered” with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and garlic butter, and is a great steakhouse option. “Our Prime Pork Chops are just what your taste buds need,” the chain said on Facebook. “It’s always so delicious, we love it,” one fan commented.

Golden Corral

The Southern Style Pork Chop isn’t always at the Golden Corral buffet. If you find it there, the southern-fried meat is wildly popular. “Does anyone know when Golden Corral in Cross Lanes has fried pork chops on the buffet? They are the best but rarely see them,” one Facebook member asked. Pro tip: Smother it in gravy.