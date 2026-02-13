Shoppers say these jarred spaghetti sauces taste homemade.

If you are having pasta night at home, don’t waste your time cooking up a homemade pasta sauce from scratch. There are so many bottled pasta sauces that foodies swear are just as good, if not better, than the kind simmered for hours on your stove. What should you pick up the next time you hit the grocery store to go along with your penne, spaghetti, and ravioli? Here are the 6 best spaghetti sauce brands, according to shoppers.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara

Rao’s Homemade Marinara is undoubtedly the top pick for a restaurant-worthy pasta sauce. “Rao’s arrabiata sauce… honestly I think it tastes pretty damn good!” wrote one Redditor. “Other jarred sauces aren’t worth even having. Raos is terrific,” added another. “It’s the only jarred sauce for me,” a third agreed. My personal favorite? Rao’s Creamy Marinara. Read my review here.

Victoria White Linen Marinara Sauce

Victoria White Linen Marinara Sauce is another wildly popular sauce. “Victoria white linen sauce at Costco!” wrote one Redditor. “Former chef here who will still use a jarred sauce on occasion. In the USA, I used to swear by Victoria brand Marinara. It’s simple and great on its own and very easy to use as a base to make an Arrabbiata or something else,” another wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mezzetta Marinara

Mezzetta, a lesser-known brand, is another foodie favorite. “I really enjoy Mezzetta,” wrote Redditor. “Especially fond of their plum tomato marinara… I even use [it] for pizza sauce by adding a bit of salt and sugar.” “I love Mezzetta Spicy Marinara,” added another. “It’s so good. I can’t find anything that comes close,” they added.

Aldi’s Speciality Marinara

You can’t go wrong with Aldi Specialty Marinara. “DING DING DING this is the one. So damn good, very balanced homemade flavor. Not sweet,” one Redditor says. “Yeah the Aldi specialy sauces are amazing,” another agrees.

Trader Joe’s Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce

Another favorite at a budget price is Trader Joe’s Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce. “This is my go-to if we don’t have Rao’s (or o dint want to spend $10),” one shopper says. “I also really like their arribiatta (it might just be called “spicy tomato” or something similar though. It has a black label)” another adds.

Carbone

You might struggle to get a reservation at Carbone, but their sauces are the next best thing. “Carbone is amazing,” wrote u/danielle7222, while u/assflea praised the Arrabiata flavor. “I like the Carbone jarred sauces, especially the arrabbiata.”