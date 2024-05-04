10 Healthiest Sprouted Breads on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians

Sprouted bread might sound like another label to look for in the loaf aisle, but there are additional health benefits to eating sprouted grains over conventional bread options (some conventional breads are super unhealthy and lack nutritional value). Sprouted bread is made from grains placed in water until they "sprout." Sprouting increases the bioavailability of nutrients in grains—making them easier to digest and absorb. Plus, they're easier to break down in our digestive tract, have a lower glycemic index, and often contain more fiber than conventional or white bread. Gluten-sensitive people may notice that they tolerate sprouted bread better than other gluten-containing grains. We wanted to find the best sprouted-grain bread to buy, so we searched for the healthiest loaves available.

How we chose the healthiest sprouted grain breads

Whole grains: Sprouted bread is often an excellent source of whole grains. Whole grains provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The added fiber supports digestive health, blood sugar levels, and appetite regulation.

Fiber content: We looked for sprouted breads that contain a source of fiber in every serving. Eating more than 25 grams of fiber daily may support gut health, regulate blood sugar, aid in weight management by promoting fullness, and lower your risk of heart disease by reducing cholesterol levels.

Added sugar: We opted for bread lower in added sugars for our healthiest picks. Keeping added sugar less than 24 grams per day for women and 36 grams per day for men can help support health.

Regular, non-sprouted breads can have a place in a balanced diet, too. Sprouted bread isn't always superior, and you can find a variety of health benefits from whole grain, whole wheat, sourdough, rye, and many other types of bread. Variety is key, and incorporating different kinds of bread can help you eat more whole grains in a balanced diet.

Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread

Nutrition (Per 1-slice serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Food for Life's Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread is one of the healthiest bread options available in the grocery store. With only 80 calories per slice and 75 milligrams of salt per slice, it's a lower-sodium alternative than many bread varieties. Given its 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein per slice, the bread used in a sandwich will provide a whopping 6 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein at a calorie-friendly cost.

Alvarado Street Bakery Thin Sliced Flax and Chia Sprouted Bread

Nutrition (Per 1-slice serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

Clocking in at just 70 calories per slice, Alvarado Street Bakery's Thin Sliced Flax and Chia Sprouted Bread is a low-calorie choice packed with nutrition. At just 12 grams of carbs per slice and 2 grams of fiber, this is a blood sugar-friendly choice. Plus, we love the inclusion of flax, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds for a nutrition boost.

365 Organic Sprouted Multigrain & Seed Sandwich Bread

Nutrition (Per 1-slice serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

Whole Foods' line of 365 Organic Sprouted Multigrain & Seed Sandwich Bread offers a nutritious option for those seeking sprouted bread. Each slice contains 90 calories, is balanced by 3 grams of dietary fiber, and contains 4 grams of plant-based protein per serving. The 365 line uses organic ingredients, so you can feel good about the quality of this nutrition label.

Silver Hills Bread Sprouted Power

Nutrition (Per 2-slice serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Silver Hills Bread Sprouted Power is a top choice for those seeking nutritious sprouted bread that is also low in calories. With just 100 calories for a two-slice serving, an impressive 5 grams of fiber, and 2 grams of sugar, you'll be hard-pressed to find a healthier option on the bread aisle. We also love its protein content. With 7 grams per serving, it provides a substantial protein boost that can help keep you full and satisfied.

Dave's Killer Bread Organic Sprouted

Nutrition (Per 1 slice serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

Dave's Killer Bread Organic Sprouted offers a nutritious option for fiber-rich bread made from organic ingredients. Each slice contains 70 calories, making it a lighter option for those watching their calorie intake. With ingredients like sprouted whole wheat, barley flakes, and oat flakes, the bread offers a hearty dose of whole grains in each serving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Silver Hills Sprouted Organic Ancient Grain Queen's Khorasan

Nutrition (Per 2-slice serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 8 g

Silver Hills Sprouted Organic Ancient Grain Queen's Khorasan bread is a nutrient-rich option packed with ancient sprouted grains. It serves up 140 calories for a two-slice serving, plus an impressive 6 grams of dietary fiber and 5 grams of total sugar per serving—a relatively low sugar count, especially as some are likely derived from natural sources within the grains. The 8 grams of protein per two-slice serving gives this bread more staying power.

Berlin Natural Bakery Sprouted Sourdough Spelt Bread

Nutrition (Per 1-slice serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Berlin Natural Bakery's Sprouted Sourdough Spelt Bread offers sprouted and sourdough grains at just 100 calories per slice. With 2 grams of dietary fiber and no sugar, this spelt-based bread provides a balanced nutrition label for health. With 4 grams of protein per slice, Berlin Natural Bakery's Sprouted Sourdough Spelt Bread provides a small protein boost, which might help you feel more full and satisfied.

Trader Joe's Daily Bread Sprouted Sourdough

Nutrition (Per 1-slice serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

With 90 calories per slice, Trader Joe's Daily Bread Sprouted Sourdough provides a nutritious option for those seeking wholesome sprouted bread. The total carbohydrates stand at 14 grams per slice and are balanced by 2 grams of dietary fiber and only 1 gram of sugar. You'll also get 7 grams of protein per slice, making this a top choice for sprouted bread in our eyes.

Sprouts Farmers Market Nine Grain

Nutrition (Per 1-slice serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Sprouts Farmers Market Nine Grain bread contains just 80 calories per slice, and it's balanced with 2 grams of dietary fiber and 2 grams of sugar. Additionally, you'll get 3 grams of protein per slice, making it a healthy bread option for sandwiches, toast, or as a side to your favorite dishes.

Food for Life, Sprouted for Life Almond Bread

Nutrition (Per 1-slice serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Food for Life's Sprouted for Life Almond Bread offers a high-fiber, gluten-free option for those who need it. With 110 calories, 3 grams of dietary fiber, and 1 gram of sugar per slice, the bread offers a balanced option for sprouted, gluten-free bread. Each slice does contain 3 grams of fat, but almonds are the number one fat contributor on the nutrition label, making this a heart-healthy, gluten-free choice.