From luxury steakhouses to value favorites, these chains serve standout steak-and-lobster dinners.

A steak-and-lobster dinner is considered the ultimate delicacy by many foodies. The pairing of the finest “surf” option with “turf” hits all the right flavor notes, making it a steakhouse staple. If you hit the high-end steakhouses, expect to pay a pretty penny for the combination. However, there are more budget-friendly restaurants that also serve it for a much more affordable price. Not every chain serves the best steak-and-lobster combinations. Here are the 5 best steak-and-lobster dinners at steakhouse chains.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is my favorite high-end steakhouse. I’ve honestly never had a bad steak at the chain, and the sides are to die for, especially the lobster mac and cheese. If you want to splurge on a gourmet lobster tail, order the butter‑poached lobster tails. Its ​​Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails for $71 is a popular dish, a “surf and turf classic featuring hand-carved tenderloin and North Atlantic lobster.” The restaurant usually has daily special lobster dishes as well.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is a no-frills steak joint where you can add lobster to your steak for under $14. The 4 oz. Grilled Lobster Tail is just a $13.29 add-on. “The lobster tail was buttery and delicious,” one diner says on Facebook. As for steak, Flo’s Filet is one of my go-to orders, available in 6- or 9-ounce portions, seasoned with LongHorn’s signature grill seasoning, seared on a flat top, and served with sides. But all the steaks are great. “The steak and lobster are amazing I get that every time,” a Yelper says. “Ordered the 12oz ribeye with a lobster tail add-on. The steak temperature was perfect, and lobster tail was delicious. Portion sizes were good,” another added.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has several great steak options. Its premium lobster tail specials are also a draw. Start your meal with a bowl of lobster bisque made with North Atlantic lobster and spiced sherry cream, top your steak with truffle-poached lobster, or simply enjoy steamed lobster tails alone. “The steak melted in my mouth and has to be one of the best steaks I’ve ever had! The truffle poached lobster on top just sent it over and above my expectations,” one Yelp reviewer raved.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is a fine dining steakhouse experience. The chain serves the best steaks, along with lobster in various forms. You can add a Petite Cold Water Lobster Tail for $25 or a Broiled Cold Water Lobster Tail, “Carved Tableside, Drawn Butter, Grilled Lemon” at market price to the USDA Prime filet mignon, renowned for being tender, flavorful, and a signature, must-try item. The filet comes in sizes like 8 oz and 12 oz, these steaks are often sourced from top-tier Angus beef, called “absolute perfection,” according to Redditors.

Outback Steakhouse

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Outback Steakhouse’s Filet Mignon with Lobster Tail is an upscale option at the Aussie-inspired steakhouse, priced at $39.99. One Yelper maintains the laid-back steakhouse serves “the best sweet lobster meat around.”