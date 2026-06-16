5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak-and-Potato Dinners, According to Diners

These steakhouse favorites pair juicy cuts of beef with irresistible potato sides.

If there is one side that goes perfectly with steak, it is the potato. The pairing has a long history in both Europe and America, as potatoes and beef were plentiful during the frontier days. For many, meat and potatoes are the ultimate comfort meal and a wildly popular, common offering at steakhouses. The thing I love about potatoes is how versatile they are. You can eat them baked or mashed, as part of a casserole-style dish like scalloped or au gratin, or sliced and roasted with veggies. Where can you get some of the best steak-and-potato dinners? Here are 5 restaurant chains that do it right, according to diners.

LongHorn Steakhouse

There are tons of great steaks to choose from at LongHorn. Some of my favorites include Flo’s Filet and the Outlaw Ribeye, which is a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” states LongHorn, a “premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye” coated with a smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled “to bring out the flavor in every bite.” “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says. I usually eat mine with the baked potato, which you can load to your liking. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” a diner reveals. The mashed potatoes are also amazing. “The mashed potatoes were DELICIOUS!” a Yelper writes. Another adds they are “creamy and steaming hot.”

Texas Roadhouse

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Diners maintain that Texas Roadhouse offers the best bang for the buck for a steak-and-potatoes dinner. The Ft. Worth Ribeye and Bone-In Ribeye are two favorite pieces of meat. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointing,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. A potato favorite? “Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says. Another calls the spud “phenomenal!”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye is a steak worth splurging on, a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy.” The luxurious steakhouse also makes a great version of au gratin potatoes. “I’m a sucker for potatoes au gratin and these did not disappoint,” a Yelper says. “The potatoes au gratin were tasty and came out hot,” another adds.

The Capital Grille

The Dry Aged Strip Au Poivre is a popular order at The Capital Grille. “The first bite will overpower your palate and may require you to devour a whole bread basket in order to regain form. A more careful approach will uncover some pretty succulent meat beneath and a rich velvety sauce that is plenty peppery enough on its own,” our reviewer, Chris Shott, once said. Sam’s Mashed Potatoes, “an original Capital Grille recipe of red bliss potatoes, sweet cream, butter and salt,” is a great potato pairing, made-in-house and is “creamy and savory.” “​​Best mashed potatoes ever,” a follower commented. However, the au gratin sliced potatoes are coated in a rich au gratin sauce made with white cheddar, Jarlsberg, and Pecorino Romano, are always my go-to.

Outback Steakhouse

At Outback Steakhouse, Victoria’s Filet Mignon is a fan favorite, a “pretty lean” and tender piece of meat, according to Redditors. The Outback Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potato is also a favorite. The large, Idaho russet potato with a signature salty, crispy skin, topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions, is the perfect accompaniment.