These steakhouse chains pair juicy steaks with shrimp diners love.

What is even better than a juicy steak dinner at one of the top chains? The addition of shrimp. I love the surf-and-turf combination, as a rich, decadent piece of meat is balanced by light, refreshing seafood. Most major chains offer steak-and-shrimp dinners on the menu, sometimes as a small upcharge for the addition of shrimp. Where can you get the popular meal? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best steak-and-shrimp dinners, according to diners.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has one of the best steak-and-shrimp pairings in town. Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, previously recommended the Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp to us, noting that the chain has “fresh, tender steaks loaded with killer seasoning,” and “fiery grilled shrimp that pack explosive taste in every bite,” he said. “It’s warm, made-fresh magic with that comfort-food soul hitting the sweet spot between bold flavor and addictive just one more energy. This one’s got heart, fire, and pure crowd roaring deliciousness!”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse does a good job with steak-and-shrimp dinners. Get the Bone-In Ribeye, a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” which is a true crowd pleaser. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. Then, add the Sidekick Grilled Shrimp for an additional $7.99 to any steak dinner. “This is an affordable way to enjoy steak and seafood at Texas Roadhouse,” says Chef Andrew. The steak is always cooked to perfection and the nicely seasoned shrimp makes the ideal meal.”

Ruth’s Chris

What makes Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s signature sizzling filet mignon, a buttery and tender fan favorite, even better? The addition of shrimp. You can order the Tournedos and Shrimp combo, which comes with two 4-oz filet medallions and Cajun-dusted large shrimp, or add grilled shrimp (Bourbon Street shrimp, signature white wine, or garlic-butter barbecued shrimp) to any steak dinner. “I absolutely love Ruth’s Chris Steak House,” Michael Schukar, executive chef at Toku in Miami, previously told Eat This, Not That! “Their filet mignon is a simple 11-ounce filet of beef, hand cut, and seasoned to perfection. It’s always cooked perfectly, drenched in butter, and served on a white hot plate.”

Outback Steakhouse

In case you didn’t know, you can add four Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp or a skewer of Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie to any steak at Outback for a small charge. Lots of diners recommend the Bone-In Ribeye, a juicy, tasty, fattier cut of meat that offers big flavor and is ordered on repeat. “Was at Outback last night and my rib eye was amazing,” a diner wrote on Reddit.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

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The 14-ounce ribeye steak dinner at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, a “tender ribeye steak grilled to your liking,” is a diner favorite. “$23 ribeye from cheddar. Cooked medium. Tasted amazing,” a Redditor says. add the “Creamy Garlic Shrimp Topping” to your steak or a side of Fried Shrimp for $6.99. “Hate to say it but Darden owns this chain, and they are the 2nd largest restaurant corp in the world and they have first dibs a lot of times because of the sheer volume of beef they purchase and their buyers don’t f**k around and purchase high quality beef in bulk,” a fromer Capital Grille/Darden employee adds. They noyrf that the ribeye pictured was “basically a longhorn outlaw. I’m sure the quality is pretty good.”