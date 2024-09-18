12 Steakhouses That Serve the Best Filet Mignon, According to Chefs

Steakhouses, and restaurants that serve great steaks, are scattered all across the country, in big cities and small towns, catering to our insatiable need for great cuts of steak cooked right. One of those cuts that is so craveable? Filet mignon.

Prized for its tenderness, filet mignon comes from a less-used muscle of the cow, resulting in an impeccably soft texture. It is also a lean cut, with very little fat, which makes it appealing to those who prefer a milder flavor compared to fattier cuts like ribeye. Its small, compact size and buttery texture make it ideal for simple, elegant preparations. At upscale steakhouses, it's often the most affordable cut as well.

When the craving hits for the refined filet, who better to poll than folks from the restaurant industry? We asked, and they told us where they love to go for the best filet mignon.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Nutrition : (Per 11-oz. Serving)

Calories : 500

Arguably the most popular restaurant chain in the U.S., double-named Ruth's Chris is a favorite of chefs as well. "I absolutely love Ruth's Chris Steak House," says Michael Schukar, executive chef at Toku in Miami. "Their filet mignon is a simple 11-ounce filet of beef, hand cut, and seasoned to perfection. It's always cooked perfectly, drenched in butter and served on a white hot plate, and I prefer mine alongside a bowl of New Orleans-style creamed spinach. It's awesome every time!"

The Capital Grille

Nutrition : (Per 8-oz. Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 43 g

Davidson Bettero has a lot of experience selecting nice cuts of meat. The owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., is also a partner in such ventures as 730 Tavern, Kitchen & Patio, Neighborhood Tavern, and Oliveira's Steakhouse, all in the greater Boston area. When he's looking for filet mignon while traveling, he heads to The Capital Grille. "For me, hands down, The Capital Grille has the best Filet in the country," Bettero says. "As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at the The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!"

Texas Roadhouse

Nutrition : (Per 8-oz. Serving)

Calories : 360

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 60 g

Hand-cut steaks, fluffy rolls, line-dancing servers, and Texas-themed decor are in abundance at this restaurant, but high quality and great prices are what gets chef Manuel Rodriguez to the table at Texas Roadhouse. "Texas Roadhouse has become my go-to steakhouse for their incredible filet mignon," says Rodiguez, director of food & beverage for Innisfree Hotels. "One of the best things about it is that they offer high-quality cuts of meat at a surprisingly reasonable price. And, what really sets Texas Roadhouse apart is their commitment to freshness." He continues, "When you walk in, you have the unique opportunity to choose your piece of steak! They hand-cut their steaks in-house, ensuring that each one meets their high-quality standards. It's a delightful experience that adds a personal touch to your meal."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smith & Wollensky

Nutrition information unavailable

Many chefs consider this storied restaurant one of the best steakhouses in America, and Kenny Leung, executive chef at Yao in New York City, loves the filet. "For my favorite place for filet mignon, it would have to be Smith & Wollensky. Most if not all of my favorite steak houses offer filet mignon, but when I go to Smith & Wollensky, I believe their cut is just better," says Leung. "Steakhouses are the only place I do not expect novelty, but I'm always excited to go back and have the same good meal that never disappoints."

Cut

Nutrition information unavailable

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's steakhouse, with seven locations including Las Vegas, New York City, and Beverly Hills, Calif., is a glamorous, award-winning spot, with a filet that's a cut above the rest. "Cut Beverly Hills is by far my favorite choice for a beautiful filet mignon," says Todd Bohak of Shore Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. "Wolfgang Puck has done steakhouse to perfection, thus holding a Michelin star for his effort to excellence."

Grill 23

Nutrition information unavailable

This Boston steakhouse is a favorite of Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, owner of seafood restaurants Alcove and Hook+Line. "As both a lover of food and wine, there is no better restaurant to sit back, relax, and enjoy a perfectly cooked filet than at Boston's legendary Grill 23." He adds, "Don't forget about the ohh so important steakhouse sides, as in the hash browns. A must."

Jason Carron, chef and owner of Post 1917, is also a fan. "I've always been a fan of Grill 23. They are the best around for filets and so much more," says Carron. "They have established themselves over the years for being the most consistent and prestigious steakhouse in Boston. We go there for all of our celebrations."

Quality Meats

Nutrition information unavailable

A self-described modern steakhouse, New York City's Quality Meats opened in 2006, founded by the family that owns Smith & Wollensky. Jose Horrach, executive chef of NYC's Chica & The Don, is one of its many fans. "I love the filet at Quality Meats in Manhattan," he says. "The crust is always perfect, the seasoning is always on point, and the quality of the steak is top tier. Paired with their incredible sides, and it's a perfect steakhouse dinner."

Charro Steak

Nutrition information unavailable

Focusing on local ingredients is the mission of Charro Steak, and according to Jackie Alpers, author of "The Unofficial Elf Cookbook," that makes for a great filet mignon.

"Charro Steak in Tucson, Arizona, serves the best filet mignon I've ever had," says Alpers. "Chef and trained butcher Gary Hickey grills grass-fed beef from Meyer Family Ranch in-house over mesquite wood."

Prime 112

Nutrition information unavailable

Miami is perhaps better known for Cuban sandwiches and seafood but the Florida city has great steakhouses, too. "When I'm in South Beach, Prime 112 is my go-to spot for the best filet mignon," says Joe Isidori, chef and owner of Arthur & Sons in New York City. "The super prime beef, cooked to perfection in a 1200-degree broiler, paired with a loaded baked potato with bacon, makes for an unforgettable experience."

Lucca Restaurant

Nutrition information unavailable

You don't have to limit yourself to steakhouses for a great filet, says Brian Poe, chef and owner of The Tip Tap Room and Crane River Cheese Club in Boston. Many Italian restaurants offer amazing steaks, he explains. "Twenty-one years ago on Labor Day weekend, I accepted the job as Executive Chef of Season's Restaurant at the Millennium Bostonian Hotel," said Poe. "The next week I started wandering around my new neighborhood and wandered into Lucca Restaurant in the North End where I had an amazing filet mignon."

Mooo

For a more classic steakhouse experience, Poe heads to Mooo in Boston. "Nowadays, with my restaurant being in Beacon Hill, if I want a guilty pleasure filet I sneak over to Mooo at XV Beacon Hotel," he says. "I've mapped my way across Beacon Hill, the North End, and Back Bay and will never miss an opportunity to have an amazing filet."

Hestia

This fiery restaurant doesn't always have filet mignon on the menu, but chef Tyler Fenton of Tucson's Bata says to head to Hestia, in Austin, Texas, when they do.

"Hestia is a live-fire restaurant in Austin, their commitment to sourcing and technique is second to none," says Fenton. "They generally have two different steak sets on the menu, and the cuts for each rotate based on what is available, highlighting Texas beef. The flavor that comes off their oak-fired hearth is just amazing. If you are in Austin, it's a must."