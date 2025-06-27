I love a good steak sandwich, and I don’t discriminate. Whether it’s a Philly cheesesteak or French Dip with shaved meat, or a true steak sandwich with slices of freshly cooked meat made to order, you can’t go wrong with a combination of beef, cheese, veggies, and other accoutrements. From fast food and fast casual chains to the most extravagant steakhouses, here are 6 restaurant chains that serve the best steak sandwiches.

Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar Sandwich

When it comes to steak sandwiches, Arby’s classic, the Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich, is a true bargain. The fast food chain recently revamped it. “We took our famous roast beef, topped it with Cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch and served it on a toasted onion roll. And then we said ‘I told you so,'” they write in the menu description. One of our writers, Jess Kelly, explains that it “kind of reminds” her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

The Capital Grille Ribeye Steak Sandwich

While the majority of restaurants have taken steak sandwiches off the menu, as the price of beef has soared, the best gourmet option is my favorite steakhouse, The Capital Grille. The Ribeye Steak Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and Havarti is $36 on the lunch menu. “Prime ribeye cut daily by our in-house butcher, served on a French roll and topped with horseradish cream and 15-year aged balsamic,” reads the menu description. If you aren’t quite so hungry, you can order the Miniature Tenderloin Sandwiches with Mushrooms and Herb Cheese for $24, “hand-cut tenderloin topped with a mix of roasted mushrooms and housemade herb cheese and served on a brioche bun.” Both are made to order with your meat temperature preference.

7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Burgers

Twin Peaks Philly Cheesesteak

According to our reviewer Megan Hageman, Twin Peaks serves up its version of the East Coast-style sub, and it’s delicious. Made with “thin-sliced sirloin, provolone cheese, peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise, and Italian seasoning—somewhat of a wildcard ingredient,” the sandwich is the “real deal,” she writes. “I have never ordered an authentic Philly cheesesteak from one of Philadelphia’s most established and respected sandwich joints, despite visiting the city multiple times. However, I imagine this is what it would look like. Thin slices of steak swirl with green peppers and onions, all coated in a film of melted white cheese and slopped nonchalantly onto a lengthy, already-opened roll,” she continues. And the taste? “Every bit as good as it looks. Sliced razor thin, the meat reminds me of gyro meat just made with beef rather than lamb or pork—similar to what I have been served before at Jersey Mike’s. However, despite its papery nature, it never feels dried out and there’s enough of it to go around, still making for a hearty sub.”

BJ’s Brewhouse Philly Cheesesteak

Hageman also reviewed BJ’s Brewhouse‘s Philly cheesesteak, which was more expensive but comes with complementary toppings, including American cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and green bell peppers. “Although it tasted closer to a thick roast beef rather than steak (presumably from its slow-roasted cooking method), the beef was juicy and tender, filling each bite with just enough umami. Cheese was once again fairly scarce as well as the mushrooms. But, the onions and peppers were abundant and flavorful. I just wish they had been cooked down for a tiny bit longer to become a little more soft and a little less crunchy. Overall, it’s a filling and satisfactory sandwich, yet still not worth the steep price tag,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hillstone and Houston’s French Dip

In my humble opinion, Hillstone and Houston’s, which is basically the same restaurant, has been serving up the most delicious French Dip for decades. With super tender meat served on a soft, warm bun with the most delicious horseradish sauce and au jus I’ve ever had, it is a must-order, even for a person like myself who rarely craves a steak sandwich. It is delicious with the chain’s trademark shoestring fries. According to a former employee, “this sandwich is cut to order from their prime rib on bread that is made in house each morning.”

12 Fast-Food Chains That Use 100% Ground Beef In Their Burgers

Charleys Philly Cheesesteak

Out of all the fast food cheesesteaks, our reviewer Megan Hageman selected Charleys as the best. “If I had to guess who the champion of cheesesteaks would be before indulging in a single one it would have to be Charleys. If you’re going to brand yourself as the expert on a particular type of sandwich, then it better be good, right?” she writes, adding that the fast food chain “likes to marry traditional cheesesteak components with ingredients more synonymous with a hoagie–another Philadelphia-born sandwich type. This means its combination of steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese is additionally topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle for a diverse flavor and bold experience.” The look? “Carved and chopped steak sits atop one side of the toasted roll, glazed with softened cheese. Then, on the other side, the bread is slathered with a generous mayo layer before being covered in lettuce, tomato slices, and a long, thin pickle chip. It’s an inviting sight to behold,” she says. As for the taste, the sandwich is delicious, “from bun to pickle, with the meat standing as the most impressive component,” she continues. “The steak blends with the mushrooms, peppers, and onions, creating a stuffed pepper-like filling that’s flavorful with plenty of umami notes. I also very much enjoy the veggie toppings here. The lettuce, tomatoes, and even the pickle provide a touch of freshness to something that’s mostly heavy and oily. Plus, the hoagie roll is to die for. Similar to a soft and fluffy French baguette, I could eat it all by itself. I guess Charleys really has cracked the cheesesteak code and I’m happy to report the chain is worthy of its ambitious name.”