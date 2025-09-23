 Skip to content

How To Choose the Best Steak at the Grocery Store, According to Experts

Experts reveal 7 pro tips for picking the perfect steak at the grocery store.
Avatar for Heather Newgen
By
Published on September 23, 2025 | 8:31 AM

Steak is something you want to enjoy every bite of.  It’s an indulgent meal that’s not cheap. But not all cuts are worth leaving the store. Knowing what to look for at the butcher counter can make a big difference in your next dinner. Whether you’re grilling out, cooking for a special occasion, or just craving a juicy piece of steak, picking the right one entails more than grabbing what’s on sale. From marbling to thickness, here are seven tips on how to shop like a pro from steak, according to chefs and meat experts.

Check the Date

Shutterstock

It seems obvious, but checking the date is vital, however not for the reasons you might think. “If I am buying imported steak, I look for a recent pack date because it usually already had good wet aging before packaging,” says Jason Kennedy is an in-house meat expert with Verde Farms. “For domestic beef, I often buy closer to the best-before date, knowing that it has had more time to age.”

Marbling

Shutterstock

Marbling is fat and fat is flavor, tenderness and juiciness when it comes to steak. So the white specks you see in a cut are fat and it matters.”When you’re choosing a steak for your skillet or grill, remember: look for even marbling, don’t shy away from spending a little extra, and keep it simple,” says Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth.

4 Best Cuts of Steak For Grilling, According to a Pitmaster

Look for Too Much Moisture

Shutterstock

There’s a lot to take note of when shopping for steak and looking for added moisture is a key factor. “I look for them not to be too moist if they are in packaging,” says Chef Joe Nierstedt, the Chef + Co-Owner of Katsubo Chicken + Ramen in Charleston, SC.” Excess moisture will prevent the nice sear when cooking.”

Color

Shutterstock

Color is another important aspect of selecting the best cut. “When selecting a steak it is important to select one with a bright, cherry-red color,” says Dennis Turcinovic, owner and managing partner of Delmonico’s Hospitality Group. “Steer clear of cuts that are a deep purplish color as these often result in a tougher, dryer taste.”

Thickness

Shutterstock

The level of thickness is something to keep in mind before taking steak home, says Turcinovic. “Look for cuts that have uniform thickness. This will ensure even cooking throughout the steak. My rule of thumb is about a one-inch thickness all around.”

Look for Grass-Fed

Shutterstock

High-quality meat tastes better so look for grass-fed or grass-finished because it “has a deeper flavor and more nutrition than its grain-fed / finished counterparts,” says Jennifer Borchardt, Culinary Director at Pre Brands. “To find this type of steak, skip the meat counter and head to the refrigerated meat section where labels will clearly communicate this.”

12 Fast-Food Chains That Use 100% Ground Beef In Their Burgers

Packaging

Shutterstock

Finally, if everything above checks out, take a good look at the packaging. “The steak’s packaging can say a lot,” explains Turcinovic. “Carefully inspect the wrapping for any rips, holes, or tears to reduce the risk of contamination. Avoid packages with excessive liquid pooling at the bottom as this can indicate the meat is not fresh and may be beginning to spoil.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • 7 Bacon Brands Shoppers Say Cook Up the Crispiest Strips

    7 Bacon Brands Shoppers Say are the Crispiest

  • How To Choose the Best Steak at the Grocery Store, According to Experts

    How To Choose the Best Steak

  • Costco Candy

    7 Best Costco Candy Finds This September

  • Costco Bakery

    11 Costco Bakery Items Shoppers Call the Best

  • New at Costco

    11 Best New Costco Grocery Items

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family