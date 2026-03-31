5 Steakhouses Serving the Best Bone-In Ribeye Dinners

Enjoy tender, flavor-packed bone-in ribeye at top steakhouses like STK and Ruth’s Chris.

There is nothing like a bone-in ribeye when you want a steak with outstanding flavor and texture. The rich marbling lends this cut of meat next-level tenderness and bite, and depending on how the steak is cooked, the bone marrow adds another layer of umami-laden deliciousness. It’s no surprise this is one of the most popular choices at any steakhouse. If you’re craving melt-in-your mouth ribeye with all the sides, here are five steakhouses that have some of the best.

STK Steakhouse

STK has a delicious 16 oz Cowgirl Bone-In Ribeye which comes with toppings including King Crab Oscar, Lobster Tail, and Shrimp. The 34 oz Tomahawk is also an excellent option for anyone wanting to share a larger steak, and seafood lovers will appreciate the Filet 6oz & 3 Grilled Prawns or Filet 6oz & Lobster Tail from the Surf and Turf menu.

Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

The Prime Bone-In Ribeye Steak at Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is a showstopper of a steak. “One of our specialty cuts, our Prime Bone-In Ribeye Steak is sourced from grain-fed, ranch-raised cattle and wet-aged for a minimum of 21 days,” the chain says. “Because this Prime steak is bone-in, it holds its shape better during the cooking process. In addition, the meat near the bone comes out 5-10 degrees cooler than the rest of the steak, resulting in pieces that are extra juicy and tender. It’s for this reason that for many staunch steak lovers, bone-in is the way to go.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hillstone/Houston’s

The Rutherford Ribeye at Hillstone is a gorgeous bone-in ribeye served with Worcestershire and blue cheese tomatoes. “We got the Thai tuna roll, ribeye, and beef dip sandwich and the food was amazing. Exceptional service and great food!” one fan said.

Ruth’s Chris

The Cowboy Ribeye at Ruth’s Chris is made with the finest, custom-aged, midwestern USDA Prime beef—the highest 2% in quality on the market, the chain says. “We broil it exactly the way you like it at 1800° to lock in the corn-fed flavor. This 26 oz bone-in Cowboy Ribeye is a perfectly marbled, juicy rib steak that has a rich, beefy flavor throughout. An outstanding example of USDA Prime at its best.”

Charlie Palmer Steak

The outstanding Flannery dry aged Prime Ribeye at Charlie Palmer Steak is served with Red Wine Jus, brown butter hollandaise, or brandy peppercorn. “My husband ordered the ribeye with mushrooms, and I had the filet with mashed potatoes — everything was cooked perfectly and tasted amazing,” one diner shared.