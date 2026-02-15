These chains serve ribeyes with bold char and flavor.

I love a good ribeye steak, especially when it is marbled and juicy on the inside and perfectly seared and crusted on the outside. If you appreciate a ribeye steak with a crusted finish, there are several chains that do it just right. Here are 5 chain restaurants serving ribeye steaks with the best crust.

Hillstone / Houston’s

One of my favorite restaurant steaks is the Hawaiian Ribeye at Hillstone’s and sister restaurant Houston’s. The deliciously seasoned steak is marinated for 48 hours to 3 days in a mixture of pineapple juice, soy sauce, ginger, and sugar, then grilled over high heat to achieve a perfect char.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Outlaw Ribeye is a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” the restaurant states. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners love it. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse serves a few ribeyes that hit the spot, especially if you like a crust. The Bone-In Ribeye 22oz, $87, Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye 23oz, $92, and the massive “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop 33oz, $116. “It was to die for. So damn good,” a Redditor writes, adding that it “melted like butter in my mouth.” Another adds it is “perfectly cooked” and has an “amazing crust!”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco's Double Eagle offers a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $95, a signature USDA Prime steak known for its rich marbling, buttery texture, robust flavor, and perfectly crusted finish. "This thing was like butter!" a Redditor writes about it.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão offers a few dry-aged meat options, including a Beef Ancho Bone-in Ribeye. “Arguably one of the most popular cuts in the world, the ancho requires a unique cooking technique to bring out its intense profile. We grill over direct heat to break down the marbling and deliver an unforgettable texture and distinct flavor,” the Brazilian restaurant says. One Redditor who had it maintains it was “one of the best meals I’ve had in a long time.”