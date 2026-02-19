5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Ribeye Under $30

These chain restaurants serve juicy ribeye steaks for under $30.

If you appreciate a rich and marbled steak, order a ribeye. The flavorful and tender steak is one of the juiciest and most delicious options, cut from the rib primal. Many steakhouses maintain that it is the most popular cut with diners. Unfortunately, at the fanciest steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, Capital Grille, and Ruth’s Chris, you’ll have to splurge on a gourmet ribeye. However, if you are craving a ribeye but don’t have a big budget, you are in luck: There are a few places that are serving it up for under $30 – many with sides. Here are 5 chain restaurants with ribeye under $30.

LongHorn 12 Ounce Ribeye, $27.49

Over at LongHorn, you can get a 12-ounce ribeye for just $27.49, including sides. According to the value-driven chain, the “well-marbled,” “juicy,” and “well-seasoned” steak is the top-selling item. It also comes with two sides and the restaurant’s famous bread.

Outback 13 Ounce Ribeye, $2.49

Over at America’s favorite Aussie-inspired steakhouse, Outback, order the 13-ounce Ribeye, “extra marbled for maximum tenderness,” for $24.49. It also comes with two sides of your choice. “It was so tender and wonderful. The flavor was amazing,” one Facebooker writes about the steak.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse 12 Ounce Fort Worth Ribeye, $23.49

If you want some meaty bang for your buck, head to Texas Roadhouse. The Fort Worth Ribeye is “very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak,” and served with a choice of two sides. It is one of the most affordable we found, just $23.49 for a 12-ounce steak, $25.99 for a 14-ounce, and $28.49 for a 16-ounce.

Logan’s Roadhouse 12 Ounce Signature Ribeye, $29.89

Logan’s Roadhouse 12 oz. Signature Ribeye is another delicious option under $30. The USDA Choice ribeye is delicious, marbled, and “full of flavor.” Get it at the popular restaurant for $28.89.

Waffle House Delmonico Steak Dinner, $14.65

Waffle House might not be the first place you think of if you are craving a ribeye, but diners swear by the 24-hour breakfast joint’s Delmonico steak, offered all day long. There is a breakfast version, the Delmonico Steak and Eggs, for $15.65, and a dinner version, the Delmonico Steak Dinner, for $14.65, both focusing on a ribeye steak cooked to your liking.