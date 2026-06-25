5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Ribeye Dinners, According to Diners

From budget-friendly favorites to luxury steakhouses, these ribeyes impress diners.

Serious steakhouse patrons understand the steak game. While filet mignon is one of the most tender cuts of meat, a ribeye with more marbling and fat is one of the tastiest and richest steak orders on the menu. And, the good news is, you can order a ribeye at a variety of steakhouses, ranging from budget-friendly to bougie. Where can you get the best ribeye dinners? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best ribeye dinners.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s Bone-In Ribeye is a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” which is one of the best on a budget. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Outlaw Ribeye is another budget-friendly option; a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” the chain writes. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners maintain it is super tasty. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a fan confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at Longhorn is very good!” another says.

The Capital Grille

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The Capital Grille is one of the best, bougie steakhouse chains in the country. The 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, expertly carved by their in-house butcher, is delicious. But the Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye is basically the tastiest, juiciest steak I’ve ever had with an intense, savory porcini mushroom and red chili crust, finished with 15-year-aged balsamic vinegar.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse serves a prime center-cut ribeye dinner, one of the finest cuts of meat. The 22-ounce bone-in ribeye. If you are ordering for two, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, an indulgent and delicious steak.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse serves the Bone-In Ribeye 22oz ($87), Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye 23oz ($92), and the massive “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop 33oz ($116), all great options. “It was to die for. So damn good,” a Redditor writes, adding that the slab of meat “melted like butter in my mouth.” Another maintains it is “perfectly cooked” and has an “amazing crust!”