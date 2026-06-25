vThese steakhouse chains serve standout surf-and-turf combos with steak, lobster, and shrimp.

Surf and turf is a steakhouse favorite, combining a steak with either lobster or shrimp. The balance of a rich, savory steak with a lighter, more refreshing portion of seafood hits all the right notes, according to diners. Not every steakhouse serves the delicious combo. Where can you get the best? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best surf-and-turf dinners, according to diners.

The Capital Grille

Capital Grille serves butter‑poached lobster tails and many other lobster options, including lobster mac and cheese. The ​​Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails for $71 is a popular dish, a “surf and turf classic featuring hand-carved tenderloin and North Atlantic lobster.” Davidson Bettero, owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., previously endorsed the steakhouse, tells us that Capital Grille has “the best Filet in the country,” he says. “As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!”

LongHorn Steakhouse

A more budget-friendly alternative, LongHorn Steakhouse offers a few surf-and-turf options. The 6 oz. Flo’s Filet with 4 oz. Lobster Tail is the more upscale one for $36.29. However, you can also add Redrock Grilled Shrimp with Sirloin, my favorite chain restaurant shrimp option, for $24.29. “The steak and lobster are amazing I get that every time,” a Yelper says. “Ordered the 12oz ribeye with a lobster tail add-on. The steak temperature was perfect, and lobster tail was delicious. Portion sizes were good,” another added.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse also has a few budget-friendly surf-and-turf offerings. The Filet Mignon with Lobster Tail is an upscale option at the Aussie-inspired steakhouse, priced at $39.99. You can also order the Center-Cut Sirloin 6oz & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie for $26.99, and the Center-Cut Sirloin 8oz & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie for $29.99.

Flemings Prime Steakhouse

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Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar’s tender prime filet mignon paired with premium lobster tail is worth indulging in. “This highly sought-after cut of beef is held in the highest regard because of its rarity, tenderness, and melt-in-your-mouth texture. In fact, its very name in French translates to cute, dainty, and delicate. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or determined to make every day extraordinary, our much raved-about Main Filet Mignon and Petite Filet Mignon will elevate any dining experience,” the restaurant says. The truffle-poached lobster pairs perfectly with the steak. “The truffle poached lobster on top just sent it over and above my expectations,” one Yelp reviewer raved about the combo.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse offers the option of adding a Petite Cold Water Lobster Tail for $25, or a Broiled Cold Water Lobster Tail, “Carved Tableside, Drawn Butter, Grilled Lemon” at market price to the USDA Prime filet mignon. The filet is “absolute perfection,” according to Redditors. There is also a Surf & Turf Filet Trio, “Filet Medallions Topped With Mini Crab Cake, Half Lobster Tail, Jumbo Shrimp,” for $81, or a Lobster Macaroni & Cheese side for $27.