5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Filet Mignon Dinners, According to Diners

Enjoy a tender, lean cut of meat paired with your favorite sides at these top-rated spots.

Filet mignon is a lean, flavorful steak perfect for those who don’t want a ton of meat on their plate. The nice thing about choosing filet mignon is you can pair it with lots of delicious sides, even seafood, and be satisfied. Whether you’re going for a true surf and turf special or just want to load up on options like mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, filet mignon dinners offer diners the best of both worlds. If you’re in the mood for this special steak, here are five chains that get it right every time.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

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Diners at Saltgrass Steakhouse love the Maudeen’s Center-Cut Filet. “We have eaten here twice and both time it was delicious and the service is always great. Their ribeyes and filets are some of the best steaks we have had,” one diner said.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has a spectacular Surf & Turf Filet Trio plate, made with filet medallions topped with mini crab cake, half lobster tail, and jumbo shrimp. “had the 22oz bone in strip, my coworkers had the 22oz bone in ribeye, Another had the surf and turf, someone else had the King Crab legs. It all was great!!” one diner raved.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

The tender bacon-wrapped Filet Mignon at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a hit with diners. “Highlights included the perfectly filet steak with mashed potatoes and asparagus, their Caesar salad (a must try), and their cheese cake brûlée,” one fan said.

STK Steakhouse

STK has several filet and surf and turf options for diners to choose from. “All the food and drinks were DELICIOUS. It was my first time coming, 10/10 would recommend, will be back. The filet mignon was one of my personal faves,” one diner said.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has several filet mignon options on the menu, including a rare bone-in filet. “I order the filet mignon and it comes out perfectly at medium well,” one diner said. “On both occasions the steak has been moist and tender. For the sides, I recommend the corn brûlée.”