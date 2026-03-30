7 Steakhouses With the Best New York Strip Steak Plates

Enjoy tender, flavorful cuts from top steakhouses like Texas Roadhouse and Connors.

A good New York Strip steak is a deliciously tender and flavorful cut that comes from the short loin of the cow, known for its rich, robust taste and beautiful texture. This steakhouse favorite is one of the most common cuts of beef you can find, and paired with some hearty sides, makes an ideal protein-packed meal. If you’re craving this juicy, mouthwatering steak, here are seven spots where the New York Strip plates are worth ordering on repeat.

Connors Steak & Seafood

Connors Steak & Seafood has a beautiful 14 oz”king of beef ” New York Strip Steak plate, with soup, caesar salad or house salad, and baked potato included. “Wish I’d leave room for dessert but the 14oz New York Strip is tough to pass up,” one happy diner shared. “Grilled and seasoned perfectly, the perfect amount of red in the middle.”

Wildfire Restaurant

Wildfire Restaurant has a 14 oz New York Strip Steak “broiled to its fullest flavor”, with the choice of a Wildfire Signature Crust: Horseradish, blue cheese, parmesan, or mushroom. “Our steaks and chops are hand-cut by Stock Yards® Packing of Chicago and aged 28 – 35 days until they reach their ultimate tenderness and taste, brushed with our seasoning blend and broiled to your preferred temperature,” the chain promises.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse serves up a 12 oz. 55 Day Prime Aged Strip Steak diners love. “The food was excellent — beautifully prepared, full of flavor, and what you’d expect from a higher-end Italian steakhouse. The starters, steak and pasta dishes we tried were all standout,” one fan said.

El Gaucho

Northwest steakhouse chain El Gaucho has several delicious New York Strip options, including the 8 oz. Manhattan Cut New York Strip, the Peppercorn Manhattan Cut New York Strip, and for something very special, the A5 Wagyu NY Strip. The latter is cast iron seared and served with whipped yukon gold potatoes, marinated maitake mushrooms, and micro radish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black & Blue

Black & Blue diners can enjoy a 12 oz New York Strip with enhancements such as Grilled Shrimp or Cold Water Lobster Tail. “Our black Angus steaks are hand-cut to b&b specifications, wet-aged for 21–28 days, seasoned with our signature house rub, and broiled to your liking in our 1700-degree oven,” the chain says of its delicious cuts.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House has a 12 oz. New York Strip with the choice of additions like Oscar Topping (lump crab meat, lemon butter, red pepper flakes, green onions, fried asparagus) or Sautéed Mushrooms & Grilled Onions For Sharing. The Urban Cowboy combo is a 12 oz New York Strip, grilled shrimp, lemon butter, and green onions.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a delicious New York Strip served with a choice of two sides. Hungry diners can also opt for the Sirloin & Ribs: “Our lean, juicy sirloin steak at a great value along with slow cooked ribs in a unique blend of seasonings and our signature BBQ sauce,” the chain says.