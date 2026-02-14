6 Chain Restaurants With the Biggest New York Strips

These chains serve massive New York strips packed with flavor.

One of my favorite cuts of meat is a New York strip steak. The premium cut from the short loin of a cow is prized for its tenderness, rich flavor, and good marbling, and is delicious when grilled or seared in a skillet. If you are craving a huge and delicious New York Strip, there are a few restaurants that serve reliably big and tasty options. Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger New York Strips than any other chains.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse offers a few New York Strip options, both big and delicious: the New York Strip 16oz, $70, the Pepper Crusted New York Strip 16oz, $70, or the Bone-In Kansas City Strip 18oz, $81. You can order any of them “Oscar Style,” topped with a specific combination of ingredients: lump crab meat, asparagus spears, and a rich béarnaise or hollandaise sauce. “My Favorite,” writes one diner. “Absolutely mouthwatering!” adds another.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip with Shallot Butter, $70, has a cult following. The steak is carved on the premises by the upscale steakhouse’s in-house butcher, then seasoned with its acclaimed Hawaiian Kona coffee rub, perfectly seared, and finished with caramelized shallot butter, or sometimes with a tangy Gorgonzola crust and a Cabernet reduction. The Dry Aged Strip Au Poivre is also popular. “The first bite will overpower your palate and may require you to devour a whole bread basket in order to regain form. A more careful approach will uncover some pretty succulent meat beneath and a rich velvety sauce that is plenty peppery enough on its own,” our reviewer, Chris Shott, wrote in a taste test.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse, a classic steakhouse chain famed for giant cuts of beef, serves a delicious option big enough for two people. The 28-ounce Empire Cut Bone-In New York Strip is one of the most decadent New York Strips you can get at a restaurant.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s buttery, sizzling, and indulgent New York Strip steak reigns as the ultimate steak, featuring exceptional tenderness, robust flavor, and perfect marbling. “I know we aren’t crazy about chains, but Ruth’s Chris has a bone in NY strip that has to be my favorite steak yet… don’t hate on my cook preference of medium please,” says a Redditor. “I had that steak in Reno and it blew my mind,” another commented.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The LongHorn Steakhouse New York Strip is a “classic done right,” a “thick, custom” 12-ounce piece of meat seasoned edge-to-edge and “kissed” by the flame to enhance its rich, distinct flavor. There is also a new 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip, the thick-cut New York Strip coated with the chain’s “7-Pepper seasoning, fire-grilled and finished with a brown butter herb sauce.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

The 12-oz NY/KC strip at Texas Roadhouse is a crowd pleaser. “If you want to ensure your steak is cut to order (instead of precut that morning like many 6/8/11 oz Sir) you can always request a specific size as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu. For example, 16oz ribeye + 2oz for an small additional cost per oz that varies per restaurant/region and you will get an 18 oz that will be cut the moment that server puts in the order,” they said.