These seven chain restaurants are serving up the tastiest, most tender New York strip steaks.

One of my favorite steak orders at a restaurant is a New York Strip. There is something so perfect about the cut: There is just enough fat to make it tasty and tender, but it’s not overly fatty or so rich, making it a great weeknight option. However, not every New York strip I’ve feasted on at a restaurant has been great. Where can you get a delicious piece of meat? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best New York strip, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

The 12-oz NY/KC strip at Texas Roadhouse is a well-seasoned and juicy winner. “It was definitely the best one I’ve ever had (sorry dad)! Ordered it rare, and asked for it to lean towards medium rare, because I didn’t want it to end up blue. It was exactly like I wanted. And it had a wonderful flame-grilled flavor. $27 for the steak and two sides, zero complaints from me!” one Redditor says.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s New York Strip is consistently tender and richly seasoned. “You can’t go wrong with the New York Strip. The strip is a bone in steak (and has all the marbling along the edge,” one diner says.

LongHorn Steakhouse

According to diners, LongHorn Steakhouse New York Strip is a “classic done right,” a “thick, custom” 12-ounce piece of meat seasoned edge-to-edge and “kissed” by the flame to enhance its rich, distinct flavor. If you want something a little more bold, try the 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip, a thick-cut New York Strip coated with the chain’s “7-Pepper seasoning, fire-grilled and finished with a brown butter herb sauce.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves a buttery, sizzling, and indulgent New York Strip steak. According to diners, the slab of beef is seasoned and cooked to perfection with exceptional tenderness, robust flavor, and perfect marbling. “Ruth’s Chris has a bone in NY strip that has to be my favorite steak yet… don’t hate on my cook preference of medium please,” says a Redditor. “I had that steak in Reno and it blew my mind,” another commented.

The Capital Grille

One of my favorite restaurant steaks is The Capital Grille’s Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip with Shallot Butter. It is carved on the premises by the upscale steakhouse’s in-house butcher, then seasoned with its acclaimed Hawaiian Kona coffee rub, perfectly seared, and finished with caramelized shallot butter, or sometimes with a tangy Gorgonzola crust and a Cabernet reduction. Another popular New York Strip is the Dry Aged Strip Au Poivre. “The first bite will overpower your palate and may require you to devour a whole bread basket in order to regain form. A more careful approach will uncover some pretty succulent meat beneath and a rich velvety sauce that is plenty peppery enough on its own,” our reviewer, Chris Shott, wrote in a taste test.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse, a classic steakhouse chain famed for giant cuts of beef, serves one of the biggest New York Strip steaks in town. The 28-ounce Empire Cut Bone-In New York Strip is one of the most decadent New York Strips you can get at a restaurant.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse has a selection of New York Strip options on its menu. The New York Strip 16oz, $70, the Pepper Crusted New York Strip 16oz, $70, or the Bone-In Kansas City Strip 18oz, $81, are all delicious and can be ordered “Oscar Style,” topped with a specific combination of ingredients: lump crab meat, asparagus spears, and a rich béarnaise or hollandaise sauce. “My Favorite,” writes one diner. “Absolutely mouthwatering!” adds another.