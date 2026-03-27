5 Steakhouses With the Best Porterhouse Steak Dinners

Enjoy these hearty, oversized cuts from top steakhouses like Ruth’s Chris and Morton’s.

A porterhouse or T-bone steak is perfect for times when you want something a little bigger than the typical steak. Ideal for sharing, these big juicy cuts of meat contain both New York strip and filet mignon, allowing diners to have the best of both worlds in one delicious meal. Combined with sides, this is a hearty, special dish that will satisfy even the hungriest guests. Here are five steakhouses with the best porterhouse dinners you can get.

Larsen’s Steakhouse

Larsen’s Steakhouse diners can indulge in the 32 oz. Prime Dry Aged Porterhouse, a big steak made from dry-aged USDA Prime beef. Chargrilled to perfection, this cut goes perfectly with shareable sides like the Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes or Lobster Mashed Potatoes. The

Macaroni & Cheese is also perfect for sharing: This Five Cheese Macaroni (cheddar, jack, American, Parmesan, and blue) has the option to add sundried tomato and bacon or jalapeno & bacon for $2.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris has a beautiful 40 oz. Porterhouse For Two, a cut the restaurant calls “a steakhouse legend” for good reason. “The Porterhouse is proof that you can have your steak and eat it, too. There’s no choosing between a Filet and a New York Strip with this hearty cut. Enjoy the widest range of textures and the best example of flavors – no matter which side of the bone you pick. And, with our perfected broiling method and seasoning techniques you can rest assured that your last bite of our 40 ounce Porterhouse will be just as good as your first,” the chain says.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has a fan-favorite LongHorn Porterhouse on the menu, perfect for one (hungry) person to indulge in. “Got the biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” the chain says. “Our 22 oz. porterhouse combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.” This steak goes perfectly with sides like the Roasted Mushrooms and Crispy Brussels Sprouts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a big Porterhouse T-Bone, which is two steak cuts (filet and strip) in one Texas-sized 23 oz. steak. This steak comes with two sides, like Seasoned Rice and Green Beans. The Grilled Shrimp sidekick is also ideal for those who want more of a surf and turf experience.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has a huge 36 oz. Dry-Aged Porterhouse on the menu. This huge steak is ideal with soups like the French Onion Soup Gratinée or Lobster Bisque, or enhancements like the Jumbo Grilled Shrimp and Cold-Water Lobster Tail.