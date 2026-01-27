These steakhouse chains serve massive porterhouse steaks built for sharing and serious steak lovers.

A porterhouse steak is a steakhouse delicacy. It’s basically the steak lover’s steak: a large, tender Filet mignon on one side and a tasty, more marbled New York Strip on the other. Not every steakhouse serves the expensive, luxurious cut of meat, which is usually on the expensive side and sized for two. Here are 7 steakhouse chains known for oversized porterhouse plates.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle serves a massive porterhouse with rich marbling. The renowned 24 oz. Prime porterhouse steak is a signature, thick-cut, bone-in offering that customers love. “My porterhouse was delicious.. cooked perfect….” one diner writes in a TripAdvisor review.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is always my choice for a gourmet steak dinner and is widely regarded as the best steakhouse chain in the country. The elegant eatery offers a few big slabs of meat for those who walk in hungry, including a 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves a sizzling porterhouse with a buttery finish. “It’s too bad this subreddit doesn’t allow videos. The picture doesn’t do it justice. My personal favorite steakhouse steak. I love it so much,” a Redditor shared. “Ruth’s Chris is usually very consistent,” adds a Facebook user.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House is a Texas-based chain serving large portions of premium beef to hungry diners. The Silver Star Porterhouse (22 ounces) is a definite crowd pleaser.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse serves delicious, high-value steaks. The LongHorn Porterhouse, $34.99, is the “biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse “combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.”

Outback Steakhouse

At Outback Steakhouse, where Aussie-inspired meat and sides are on the menu, if you want a large, in-charge steak, it’s all about the Melbourne Porterhouse. The 22-ounce hunk of meat is a strip and filet tenderloin combined.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

At Mastro’s Steakhouse, the Porterhouse Steak is an indulgent and impressive cut that combines two steaks into one. The restaurant shared about it in an Instagram post. “Quality steak, great overall experience. Porterhouse and Bone-in ribeye was the best I’ve had. Get the Lobster mashed potatoes while you’re here as well,” a Yelper says. “My porterhouse was delicious.. cooked perfect….” another says.