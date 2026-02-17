These 6 chains serve massive porterhouse steaks worth the splurge.

Everyone who has ever been to a steakhouse has seen a porterhouse steak on the menu. But do you even know what it is? The order is considered a steak lover’s steak: a large, tender Filet mignon on one side and a tasty, more marbled New York Strip on the other. It’s expensive, but delicious. If you feel like treating yourself to a decadent piece of meat, there are a few places that do it right and big. Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger porterhouses than any other chains.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle serves a massive porterhouse with rich marbling that diners consider worth the hefty price tag. The 24 oz. Prime porterhouse steak is a signature, thick-cut, bone-in offering that is undeniably the best. “My porterhouse was delicious,” one diner writes in a TripAdvisor review, adding it was “cooked perfect.”

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse serves a platter-sized Porterhouse Steak, an indulgent and impressive cut that combines two steaks into one. “Quality steak, great overall experience. Porterhouse and Bone-in ribeye was the best I’ve had. Get the Lobster mashed potatoes while you’re here as well,” a Yelper says. “My porterhouse was delicious,” and “cooked perfectly,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille serves dry-aged and thick porterhouses, living up to its reputation as one of the best chains in the country. The elegant eatery offers a few big slabs of meat for those who walk in hungry, including a 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse serves delicious, high-value steaks, including the most decadent cuts. The LongHorn Porterhouse, $34.99, is the “biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse “combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s sizzling porterhouse has a buttery finish that diners appreciate. “It’s too bad this subreddit doesn’t allow videos. The picture doesn’t do it justice. My personal favorite steakhouse steak. I love it so much,” a Redditor shared. “Ruth’s Chris is usually very consistent,” adds a Facebook user.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s large, in-charge steak is the Melbourne Porterhouse. The 22-ounce hunk of meat is a strip and filet tenderloin combined.