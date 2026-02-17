 Skip to content

6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Porterhouses Than Any Other Chains

Evidence-Based
These 6 chains serve massive porterhouse steaks worth the splurge.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
February 17, 2026

Everyone who has ever been to a steakhouse has seen a porterhouse steak on the menu. But do you even know what it is? The order is considered a steak lover’s steak: a large, tender Filet mignon on one side and a tasty, more marbled New York Strip on the other. It’s expensive, but delicious. If you feel like treating yourself to a decadent piece of meat, there are a few places that do it right and big. Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger porterhouses than any other chains.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle/Instagram

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle serves a massive porterhouse with rich marbling that diners consider worth the hefty price tag. The 24 oz. Prime porterhouse steak is a signature, thick-cut, bone-in offering that is undeniably the best. “My porterhouse was delicious,” one diner writes in a TripAdvisor review, adding it was “cooked perfect.”

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s/Instagram

Mastro’s Steakhouse serves a platter-sized Porterhouse Steak, an indulgent and impressive cut that combines two steaks into one. “Quality steak, great overall experience. Porterhouse and Bone-in ribeye was the best I’ve had. Get the Lobster mashed potatoes while you’re here as well,” a Yelper says. “My porterhouse was delicious,” and “cooked perfectly,”  another says.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille/Instagram

The Capital Grille serves dry-aged and thick porterhouses, living up to its reputation as one of the best chains in the country. The elegant eatery offers a few big slabs of meat for those who walk in hungry, including a 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse serves delicious, high-value steaks, including the most decadent cuts. The LongHorn Porterhouse, $34.99, is the “biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse “combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris/Instagram

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s sizzling porterhouse has a buttery finish that diners appreciate. “It’s too bad this subreddit doesn’t allow videos. The picture doesn’t do it justice. My personal favorite steakhouse steak. I love it so much,” a Redditor shared. “Ruth’s Chris is usually very consistent,” adds a Facebook user.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse/Facebook

Outback Steakhouse’s large, in-charge steak is the Melbourne Porterhouse. The 22-ounce hunk of meat is a strip and filet tenderloin combined.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
// //

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family