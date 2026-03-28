5 Steakhouses With the Best Prime Rib Dinners Right Now

Enjoy tender, slow-cooked prime rib from top-rated steakhouses like Lawry’s and Perry's.

If you’re craving a beautiful slow-cooked prime rib with melt-in-your-mouth flavor and texture, there are several steakhouses that get it right every single time. These indulgent steaks and sides are so good, diners go back again and again, whether to celebrate a special occasion or just for an outstanding dinner that hits the spot. Here are five steakhouses with the best prime rib dinners you can get right now.

Chart House

Chart House has a beautiful Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib on the menu served with garlic mashed potatoes that diners rave about. “The best meal I can remember!” one diner said. “The prime rib was perfect and cut it like butter! Hubby had a very generous NY steak and all was cooked to absolute perfection!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

The Slow Roasted Prime Rib at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is available on Saturday and Sunday only, but it’s well worth waiting for. This slow-cooked steak is hand-carved and herb-rubbed with homemade au jus and creamy horseradish sauce by request, plus one side.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has a Caramelized Prime Rib Dinner every Thursday from 4 p.m. until close. “We have reinvented what prime rib can be with our twist on the traditional,” the restaurant says. “A 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib, Pecan-wood-fired, then crusted and caramelized to your preference from medium-rare to well-done, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish cream.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib specializes in beautifully cooked prime rib hand-carved tableside from shiny silver carts, a restaurant that trades on providing a special experience as much as delicious steak. “This was the best prime rib I have ever had in my life. The atmosphere is that of classic steak house that you go to for very nice meals. Everything we had was incredible! I could not have asked for a better meal,” one diner said.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has beautiful Prime Rib in three different sizes: the 38 (10 oz), 44 (14 oz), or 51 (18 oz), all served with horseradish and red wine herb jus. “Overall the food is fantastic, I got the prime rib and it was cooked to perfection. Full of flavor and the twice baked potato complimented it perfectly,” one diner said.