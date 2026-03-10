5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Slow-Roasted Prime Rib

We've found the five chain restaurants that serve up the best slow-roasted prime rib.

If you are a fan of prime rib, you are well aware that the delicious, slow-roasted dish is hard to come by at restaurants. However, if you are craving a juicy slice of well-marbled, tender, and tasty meat, some restaurants keep it on the menu. Where should you dine on slow-roasted prime rib? Here are 5 chain restaurants that serve it.

Black Angus Slow Roasted Prime Rib

Black Angus Steakhouse is a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington. The smaller chain serves a delicious prime rib that is dry-rubbed, slow-cooked overnight, and beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness with a “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce

Outback Steakhouse Slow Roasted Prime Rib

Outback serves up a slow-roasted prime rib with a crispy crust that brings diners back. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. Another calls it “perfection” in a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Logan’s Roadhouse Prime Rib

Logan’s offers a hand-carved prime rib special on the weekend, available in 12- and 16-ounce cuts. Each “perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted 13 oz. Prime Rib” is hand-carved to order and served with two sides.

Texas Roadhouse Slow Roasted Prime

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib is a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection” and comes with a choice of two sides. It is a popular order at the steakhouse. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added, “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

When your restaurant name has prime rib in it, you’d better serve one of the best in the country. Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a restaurant chain that literally revolves around the meat. The upscale chain is famous for its tableside carving and theatrical presentation, which turn dinner into an event. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT.