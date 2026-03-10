 Skip to content

5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Slow-Roasted Prime Rib

Evidence-Based
We've found the five chain restaurants that serve up the best slow-roasted prime rib.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 10, 2026

If you are a fan of prime rib, you are well aware that the delicious, slow-roasted dish is hard to come by at restaurants. However, if you are craving a juicy slice of well-marbled, tender, and tasty meat, some restaurants keep it on the menu. Where should you dine on slow-roasted prime rib? Here are 5 chain restaurants that serve it.

Black Angus Slow Roasted Prime Rib

Black Angus Steakhouse Prime Rib
Black Angus Steakhouse

 

Black Angus Steakhouse is a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington. The smaller chain serves a delicious prime rib that is dry-rubbed, slow-cooked overnight, and beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness with a “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce

Outback Steakhouse Slow Roasted Prime Rib

Outback Steakhouse Classic Prime Rib
Outback Steakhouse

 

Outback serves up a slow-roasted prime rib with a crispy crust that brings diners back. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. Another calls it “perfection” in a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Logan’s Roadhouse Prime Rib

Logan's Roadhouse Prime Rib
Logan's Roadhouse/Facebook

Logan’s offers a hand-carved prime rib special on the weekend, available in 12- and 16-ounce cuts. Each “perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted 13 oz. Prime Rib” is hand-carved to order and served with two sides.

Texas Roadhouse Slow Roasted Prime

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib
Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib is a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection” and comes with a choice of two sides. It is a popular order at the steakhouse. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added, “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Prime rib au jus with mashed potatoes at Lawry's in Las Vegas
Lawry's the Prime Rib/Facebook

When your restaurant name has prime rib in it, you’d better serve one of the best in the country. Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a restaurant chain that literally revolves around the meat. The upscale chain is famous for its tableside carving and theatrical presentation, which turn dinner into an event. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family