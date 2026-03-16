These popular chain restaurants serve a delicious smoked prime rib, some as a weekend special.

If you’ve ever had it, you are well aware that smoked prime rib is delicious. There is something about that added flavor element that hits the right notes and keeps diners coming back for more. The only issue is that very few places have smoked prime rib on the menu. We did a little digging and found a handful of chains that serve it, some of them all the time, and others on the weekends or periodically throughout the year on special occasions. Here are 6 chain restaurants serving the best smoked prime rib.

Mission BBQ Smoked Prime Rib

Your best bet of scoring a smoked anything is at a BBQ joint. Mission BBQ offers a smoked weekend special that diners love, a thick-cut, well-marbled, and slow-smoked specialty, often featured as a “Black Plate Special” or seasonal holiday item. “Smoked Prime Rib, well-marbled and amazingly delicious. With a side of Au Jus that’ll make you say “oh yes!” Come on by and try our Black Plate Special today!” they once wrote in a Facebook post. “Just tried the prime rib at the Troy, MI location and it was excellent! Tender, not overcooked, and well accompanied by the Alabama white sauce which had a nice horseradish flavor,” a diner commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perry’s Steakhouse Caramelized Prime Rib

Perry’s Steakhouse cook their prime rib over a pecan-wood fire, caramelized on the outside and medium-rare to well on the inside, which gives it a smoky taste. It is served with homemade horseradish. The only downside? You can only order it on Thursday. “Their caramelized Prime Rib is excellent,” a Redditor confirms.

Firebirds Wood Fired Prime Rib

Prime rib isn’t on every Firebirds Wood Fired Grill restaurant menu. However, if you see it on there, usually on Saturday or Sunday, order it. The meal is cooked to your preference and, upon request, “hand-carved” and “herb-rubbed,” served with a homemade au jus and creamy horseradish sauce.

Smokey Bones Slow-Smoked Prime Rib

Another BBQ joint serving up a hickory-smoked weekend feast of smoked prime rib is Smokey Bones. “Come to Smokey Bones for our 1 LB slow-smoked Prime Rib. Marinated for 12 hours, slow-smoked in-house, and robustly seasoned. INDULGE this weekend!” they wrote in a Facebook post.

4 Rivers Smoked Prime Rib

4 Rivers Smoked Prime Rib is hickory-smoked and coffee-rubbed, and can be ordered for catering for $219.00 to $399.00. “4Rivers Signature aged beef, coffee-rubbed, and Hickory smoked served with a red wine reduction and creamy horseradish sauce. serves 6-8 people for $219, Medium serves 14-16 people for $259 and Large serves 28-32 people for $399. For pick up or delivery in Central Florida, click to place an order,” they write.

Logan’s Roadhouse Smoked Prime Rib

Logan’s Roadhouse Smoked Prime Rib is often offered as a weekend special during certain times of the year. The 13 oz. Prime Rib seasoned with the chain’s signature rub is a USDA cut that is slow-roasted for six hours & hand-carved to order. Diners maintain it is an “outstanding dinner. Prime Rib was delicious with a side of sweet potato( with butter and cinnamon) and a salad,” one wrote on Facebook.