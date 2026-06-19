5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Surf-and-Turf Dinners, According to Diners

Enjoy premium steak and succulent seafood pairings at these top-rated restaurants.

Surf and turf is the ideal dinner, in my opinion—what could be better than steak AND seafood together? You truly get the best of both worlds combining delicious steak with a seafood option like lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops… there is no wrong answer here. For surf and turf to be worth it, all the elements of the dish have to be outstanding and cooked with love and care. So where are the best options to be found? Here are five chains where diners rave about the surf and turf.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is known for all-you-can-eat meat, but the chain also has exceptional seafood, like the butter-bathed lobster tail. Pair that with the new spicy steak and you have a truly fantastic meal. “I went with the indulgent churrasco experience so I could add some seafood, and the lobster ended up being one of the highlights,” one fan said. “The meats were on point too–especially the lamb, beef picanha, and linguica.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

The only thing better than a butter-drenched steak at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is steak with shrimp, or the incredible 8 oz Center-cut Filet With Jumbo Lobster Tail. “We had spicy shrimp and stuffed mushrooms as appetizers. My wife ate all the shrimp and proceeded to order the steak and lobster. DEFINITELY worth your while to check out. Will be back regularly,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a beautiful filet mignon and lobster plate. “Everything is always perfectly cooked, the lobster is succulent, the steak is tender and tasty, and everything else is phenomenal too,” one diner said. [slidetitle num="4"]Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Diners at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse can add a Petite Cold Water Lobster Tail to any steak order. “Fantastic dinner! Amazing porterhouse, we loved the cocktails and wine! Server was lovely and helpful. We had oysters, then shared the special lobster and porterhouse. Excellent dinner and highly recommend!” one diner raved.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has several outstanding seafood options, but for true surf and turf, it doesn’t get better than the Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails. “Everything! Service, the pumpernickel bread, the steak and lobster dish. OMGOODNESS! Delicious! Cannot wait to go back!” one happy fan said.