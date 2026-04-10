Enjoy juicy steaks and buttery sides at these top-rated restaurant chains.

Going to a really good steakhouse for juicy, rich bone-in ribeye (arguably the most delicious steak you can get) and buttery, garlicky mashed potatoes feels like a special occasion treat. This classic combo always hits the spot when you want something celebratory yet simple, the kind of food you could probably make at home but somehow tastes so much better while eating out (and no washing up after!). Here are five steakhouses serving up unforgettable bone-in ribeyes and garlic mashed potatoes.

The Keg Steakhouse & Bar

The Keg Steakhouse & Bar has a lovely Bone-In Rib Steak served with sauteed mushrooms and with the option to add Garlic Mashed Potatoes on the side. The chain also has a delicious Garlic Cheese Toast on the appetizer menu, made with a blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. “At The Keg, we never compromise on quality. That’s why our steaks are always fresh, aged for extra tenderness and flavour, and grilled to your liking using our signature Keg steak spice,” the restaurant says.

Eddie Merlot’s

Diners at Eddie Merlot’s can enjoy a beautiful 22 oz. Cowboy Cut Prime Bone-In Ribeye paired with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, or if you want to get really fancy, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Lobster. All of Eddie’s Prime Steaks are hand-cut in house and aged for a minimum of 28 days, so you know you’re getting something exceptional.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris offers delicious Garlic Mashed Potatoes as a Signature Side for outstanding steaks like the 26 oz Cowboy Ribeye or the mammoth 40 oz Tomahawk Ribeye. “Wife and I had the ribeye (medium) and creamed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes which were all delicious on the dine LA fix menu. I would come here any time when craving a good steak,” one diner shared.

Larsen’s Restaurants

Guests at Larsen’s can enjoy a 24 oz. Prime Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye or even the whopping 48 oz. Prime Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye, both dry aged USDA Prime beef that goes perfectly with the chain’s Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes. The chain also features a rare but delicious 14 oz. Prime Dry Aged Bone-in Filet Mignon on the menu.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão has mouthwatering Garlic Mashed Potatoes made with roasted garlic, drawn butter, cracked pepper, and fresh chives. Pair it with the Beef Ancho Bone-in Ribeye for a truly spectacular meal. “Arguably one of the most popular cuts in the world, the ancho requires a unique cooking technique to bring out its intense profile,” the restaurant says. “We grill over direct heat to break down the marbling and deliver an unforgettable texture and distinct flavor.”