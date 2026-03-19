5 Chain Restaurants With the Best T-Bone Steaks, According to Chefs

A chef reveals the five chain restaurants that serve the best t-bone steaks.

When it comes to grilling, there’s no better steak than a T-bone. The cut offers two premium steaks in one — a tender filet mignon and a flavorful New York strip — separated by a T-shaped bone that helps lock in flavor and juiciness during cooking. This combination delivers the perfect balance of texture and richness, and its large, bone-in size makes it especially well-suited for the grill. “A great T-bone steak starts with a high-quality cut that includes both the tenderloin and strip steak separated by the signature T-shaped bone,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “When seasoned simply and cooked over high heat, the result is a steak with incredible flavor, a perfect crust, and a juicy, tender interior.” While meat lovers don’t have a problem finding this popular cut on menus, that doesn’t mean every restaurant gets it right. To highlight the standout options, Chef Dennis shares his top five chain steakhouses that never disappoint.

Texas Roadhouse

For an impressive steak at an affordable price, it’s hard to beat Texas Roadhouse. “Texas Roadhouse is known for its hand-cut steaks, and their Porterhouse T-bone is a standout for steak lovers,” says Chef Dennis. “The steak is seasoned simply and grilled over high heat, allowing the natural flavor of the beef to shine.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is a nice mix of quality, consistency and value—it hits a sweet spot between casual dining and steakhouse experience. The chain is known for grilling steaks over an open flame, which gives them a smoky, charred flavor. According to Chef Dennis, “LongHorn takes a steakhouse approach with bold seasoning and careful grilling. The T-bone is juicy, well-seared, and full of rich beef flavor.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

For an upscale dining experience, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is always unforgettable. Their steaks are cooked in a 1,800-degree broiler, which creates a perfect sear and locks in juices. “Ruth’s Chris takes a traditional steakhouse approach with premium cuts cooked at high temperatures to create a beautifully seared crust,” says Chef Dennis. “Their T-bone delivers the best of both worlds, pairing the tenderness of filet with the robust flavor of strip steak for a rich and satisfying steakhouse experience.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House offers a classic, no‑frills steakhouse experience with great food, welcoming service and good value. Chef Dennis highly recommends the chain for an excellent T-bone. “Saltgrass focuses on classic steakhouse preparation with simple seasoning and open-flame grilling,” he says. “Their T-bone delivers the kind of hearty flavor steak lovers expect from a traditional steakhouse.”

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky has been a well-regarded name for decades. The small chain has locations in major cities like New York, Boston, Miami and more and combines premium steaks, traditional preparation, elegant ambiance and polished service to create a classic steakhouse experience that feels special. “Smith & Wollensky has built its reputation on serving high-quality dry-aged steaks, and their T-bone reflects that classic steakhouse approach,” Chef Dennis explains. “The steak is expertly cooked to highlight the rich flavor of the beef, allowing the combination of tenderloin and strip steak to shine with every bite.”