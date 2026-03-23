6 Chain Restaurants Where the Steak is Actually Hand-Cut In-House

Enjoy a premium meal at these popular spots that employ expert in-house butchers.

There’s nothing like a perfectly carved steak hand-cut by a professional—this method ensures precise, customized thickness, perfectly trimming the excess fat and removing gristle for an outstanding steak worth every penny. Not every steakhouse offers hand-cut options, but many pride themselves on only serving up the best, most thoughtfully-carved cuts you can get. Here are six chain restaurants where the steak is cut by hand in-house by expert butchers.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris hand-cuts and trims all steaks in-house. “Ruth’s Chris specializes in the finest custom-aged Midwestern beef. Our chefs prepare your steak in an 1800° oven, searing in the natural flavor. Then it’s served to you on a sizzling 500° plate, so that it stays hot and delicious from first bite to last,” the chain says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a team of experts making sure every steak is perfectly hand-carved. “Our steaks are always fresh, never frozen,” the chain says. “Each local Texas Roadhouse has an in-house meat cutter, or butcher, who hand-cuts every steak we serve.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille proudly serves hand-carved steaks and chops expertly carved by their in-house butcher to maximize flavor and tenderness. “Long before our steaks meet the grill, they are meticulously dry aged on premises for 18 – 24 days to achieve incomparable flavor and texture,” the chain says. “Then, each is hand-carved by our in-house butchers to exacting standards. An intensive process, but we’re confident you’ll agree it is most certainly worth it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hand Cut Chop House

Hand Cut Chop House offers guests delicious hand-cut in-house steaks, from the most premium high-end meat. “Got a bone-in NY and I gotta say normally I don’t like NY, this was as good if not better than any ribeye. Will definitely be back,” one diner said.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar serves up some of the most top-quality, delicious steaks you can get. “Every cut delivered to our doors is inspected by our Chefs upon arrival, hand-cut if needed, and prepared according to our exacting steak standards,” the restaurant says. “Details are everything and we don’t spare a single one when it comes to preparing and presenting our steaks. The 1600-degree broiling temperature. Our signature seasoning blend. The intentional rest period after broiling.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse hand-cuts their steaks every day. “We actually do not freeze our meat. It’s all kept in the walk-in fridge. It gets hand-cut every morning and placed on a rack covered with wrap,” one cook shared.