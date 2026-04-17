5 Popular Steakhouses Serving the Best 20-oz Porterhouse and Creamed Spinach

Steakhouses known for porterhouse steaks served with rich creamed spinach.

What makes a porterhouse steak one of the most sought-after cuts in a steakhouse? Well, anyone who appreciates a great steak is usually torn between the lean, tender delicacy of a filet mignon and the fattier, more marbled, richer New York Strip steak. The beauty of the porterhouse is that get both. Where can you get an ample-sized porterhouse steak paired with a rich, decadent creamed spinach side dish? Here are 5 popular steakhouses serving the best 20-oz-plus porterhouse steaks with creamed spinach.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s dry-aged, thick porterhouse is among the most delicious in the category. The 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse is a popular order, along with the classic Béchamel-based spinach dish, served “nicely hot and wonderfully spiced – awesome!” a Yelper writes. ” The side is “perfectly prepared too,” another writes.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s sizzling porterhouse for two, a whopping 40 ounces of steak, has a buttery finish that complements the tasty steak. “It’s too bad this subreddit doesn’t allow videos. The picture doesn’t do it justice. My personal favorite steakhouse steak. I love it so much,” a Redditor shared. “Ruth’s Chris is usually very consistent,” adds a Facebook user. The clove-spiced creamed spinach, “a Ruth’s classic,” is “incredible; very creamy and flavorful,” a Yelper says.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse’s porterhouse is famous for its rich marbling, which customers say is worth the hefty price tag. The 24 oz. Prime porterhouse steak is a signature, thick-cut, bone-in offering that can be sliced for you by the server at the high-end steakhouse. “My porterhouse was delicious,” one diner writes in a TripAdvisor review, adding it was “cooked perfect.” The creamed spinach is decadent and meaty, made with smoked bacon, eggs, mushrooms, and aged sharp cheddar.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse’s large-format Porterhouse cut for two at 32 or 36 oz is dry-aged for enhanced flavor. “When the steak arrived, it was mostly cut in portions from the bone, but still attached. It was fantastic. There was not one bite of the steak I did not thoroughly enjoy. It was great to the last bite,” a TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. The creamed spinach is also a fan favorite . “My creamed spinach was very good!” a Yelper attested. “The spinach was AMAZING!!!” another added.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

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Mastro’s Steakhouse’s platter-sized 24-ounce Porterhouse Steak is an indulgent and impressive cut of meat, costing a whopping $110. “Quality steak, great overall experience. Porterhouse and Bone-in ribeye was the best I’ve had,” a Yelper says. “My porterhouse was delicious,” and “cooked perfectly,” another says. And, the creamed spinach side is so good, “you will never be able to eat Capital Grille creamed spinach again,” says a Yelper.