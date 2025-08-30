7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Clam Chowder

A good clam chowder is hot and flavorful, but it also needs to strike the right balance of so much more to be perfect. Clam chowder has to be creamy, but not gloppy, tender, but not rubbery, savory, but not overpowering and the right amount of seasoning. If you’re in the mood for a delicious bowl that hits the spot, here are seven chains to satisfy your craving.

The Capital Grille

Although The Capital Grille is a well-known steakhouse, the upscale chain serves amazing clam chowder, according to customers. On OpenTable, diners say it’s the “best.” One diner wrote, “An excellent as always dining experience with Capital Grille, having eaten now at 9 different CG across the US I must admit to having the same starter and main, the New England Clam Chowder is excellent and the fillet with blue cheese crust so so tasty.” Another wrote, “This is “the place” to eat in DC – amidst the power brokers of industry & government -the atmosphere is clubby and the service impeccable. The steaks are absolutely delicious cooked to perfection and accompanied by delectable sides, like their signature creamed spinach. The Boston Clam Chowder was simply the best I’ve ever had and my filet was tender and really scrumptious.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is a New England chain that’s been serving fresh seafood since 1950 and is known for its chowder. On OpenTable, customers gave the soup high praise. One person wrote, “The clam chowder was hot and tasty. It had tons of clams and was not overloaded with cornstarch.” Another wrote, “The clam Chowder was amazing can’t go wrong with any of the fresh fish.” A third shared “We had a superb dinner which started with their award winning clam chowder , followed by sashimi, dragon roll, washed down with the red sangria. Fantastic service and most importantly, attention to our food allergies.”

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood

Known for its exceptional service and quality food, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood is a great place to celebrate a special occasion. In a reddit thread about the best chowder at chains, one person wrote, “The clam chowder at McCormick Schmicks is excellent.” On OpenTable, diners also agree the clam chowder is tasty and one reviewer shared, “We always enjoy our visits here. Nice selection of oysters, great clam chowder.”

Chart House

From its waterfront views to its quality food and romantic atmosphere, Chart House is a dazzling dining experience customers rave about. On OpenTable, one diner wrote, “The food from beginning to end was perfect; from the clam chowder and fresh bread basket to drinks.” Another wrote, “The restaurant is literally overlooking the beach with nothing obstructing the view. Food was incredible from the clam chowder to calamari to the entrée dinners and the steak was perfectly cooked.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe’s Crab Shack

People love Joe’s Crab Shack for its lively vibe, family-friendly casual atmosphere and good food. On Yelp, one reviewer wrote, “The food was awesome my burger was very juicy and the service that Jessica provided was above and beyond! The ambiance gives off a beach vibe which is cool. My fiancé had the shrimp and crab pasta with a cup of clam chowder. Everything was delicious.” Another customer shared on Yelp, “The clam chowder was superb! So was my hot pot of snow crab, potatoes, sausage, corn on the cob, boiled egg and shrimp! Wow! Everything was SO delicious and fresh!”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Renowned for its fun and unique “Forrest Gump” theme atmosphere, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co serves comfort food, including clam chowder. One Yelper wrote, “I got the shrimp and lobster rolls with fries and a clam chowder. Both were great and tasty!”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is a chain that offers a wide variety of dishes, including clam chowder. On OpenTable, one customer wrote “Their clam chowder is one of the best I’ve ever had.” Another OpenTable reviewer wrote, “The prime rib special on Fri Sat Sun is a great value. Clam chowder is excellent. The pozookies are to die for.”