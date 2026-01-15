6 Best Store-Bought Marinara Pasta Sauces, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these marinara sauces taste fresh, balanced, and close to homemade.

Jarred marinara sauces are now so varied and excellent, it’s easy to throw together a quick and easy weeknight meal with zero fuss and maximum taste. These sauces are not only convenient and delicious, but the quality is impressive, with clean ingredients and wonderful texture shoppers rave about. If you’re looking to restock your pantry with some excellent pasta sauce options, the following are must-haves. Here are six of the best store-bought marinaras you should always keep on hand.

Dave’s Gourmet Organic Heritage Red Sauce

Dave’s Gourmet Organic Heritage Red Sauce is gluten-free, vegan sauce with an outstanding ingredients list. “Another winner from Dave’s!” one shopper raved. “I love that this sauce is delicious on its own, and that it also serves as the perfect base to whatever I feel like making. It goes really well with browned ground Italian sausage, a splash of heavy cream and some fresh basil. YUM!”

Trader Joe’s Organic Marinara Sauce

Trader Joe’s Organic Marinara Sauce is a chunky sauce perfect for pizza, pasta, and more. “Here, simple means organically-grown, vine-ripened, California tomatoes that have been steam peeled, sorted, and diced,” TJ’s says. “They’re puréed, blended with organic tomato paste, organic Parmesan cheese, and seasonings, then simmered in small batches until the ideal sauce texture and flavor is achieved.”

Sprouts Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce

Sprouts Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce is another fantastic choice for a store-bought option with a clean ingredients list. “I like this pasta sauce because the ingredients are few and the best. I always look for extra virgin olive oil and it has it,” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yo Mama’s Marinara Tomato Sauce

Yo Mama’s Marinara Tomato Sauce is low-sodium with no added sugars. “We were excited about this Marinara Pasta Sauce that truly does taste fresh and homemade,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “We tried it with some store made ravioli. The juicy California-grown tomatoes taste like they were picked the day before they became a sauce. It did not have the oily taste that most of the similar sauces seem to have.”

Carbone Marinara Delicato Pasta Sauce

Carbone Marinara Delicato Pasta Sauce is a big hit with Walmart shoppers. “I love Carbone sauce. The flavor is amazing. I’ve used other varieties of Carbone, but this variety is my favorite. I grew up in an Italian household where Sunday sauce was nothing to fool around with,” one said.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce is a versatile, delicious sauce to keep on hand. “I’ve become more health conscious lately and watch the ingredients more than ever,” one shopper explained. “I was looking for a really good AND healthy marinara sauce and was surprised to see all natural and healthy ingredients in Rao’s marinara sauce. All the others had things I never heard of. Italso doesn’t hurt that it tastes so good too.”