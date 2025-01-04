10 Unhealthiest Marinara Sauces on Grocery Shelves

Marinara sauce is a staple kitchen hero—whether it's topping pasta, layering into a lasagna, or serving as a dip for your favorite snacks. While some marinara sauces provide a balanced mix of vegetables and herbs, other unhealthy options are loaded with surprising amounts of sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats.

Portion size also plays a role. The average recommended serving is just one-half cup, which can quickly add up when you're ladling sauce onto your pasta plate or into a recipe.

Let's review the marinara sauces that could use a little more balance—and how you can still enjoy them in delicious, healthier ways. Here are the top ten marinara sauces you might want to add a bit more balance to, or choose from our healthiest marinara list instead.

How We Chose the Unhealthiest Marinaras

We used the following criteria to identify the unhealthiest marinara sauces.

Total Calories or Fat: Marinara is primarily made from vegetables, so it should be relatively low in calories. Ideally, a serving should have 50 calories or fewer, however, this isn't a hard and fast rule. Sometimes the calories are higher due to healthy ingredients like olive oil, and that wouldn't make it less healthy.

Marinara is primarily made from vegetables, so it should be relatively low in calories. Ideally, a serving should have 50 calories or fewer, however, this isn't a hard and fast rule. Sometimes the calories are higher due to healthy ingredients like olive oil, and that wouldn't make it less healthy. Sugar: While tomatoes naturally contain sugar, many manufacturers add unnecessary amounts. We looked for sauces with minimal added sugar and aimed for 5 grams of total sugar per serving or less.

While tomatoes naturally contain sugar, many manufacturers add unnecessary amounts. We looked for sauces with minimal added sugar and aimed for 5 grams of total sugar per serving or less. Sodium: ith a daily recommended sodium intake of 2,300 milligrams, marinara sauces exceeding 400 milligrams per half-cup serving can quickly contribute to excess salt consumption. Especially if you eat more than one serving, this can make up a significant portion of your daily sodium allowance.

10 Unhealthiest Marinara Sauces

Prego Flavored with Meat Pasta Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

Despite being a savory sauce, Prego's meat-flavored marinara contains a relatively high sugar content with 10 grams per serving. The sodium content is also on the higher end with 470 milligrams per serving, which can add up quickly in larger servings.

To create a more balanced meal, pair this sauce with lean proteins like ground turkey and incorporate fiber-rich veggies such as onions, zucchini, or spinach. You can also enhance the flavor by adding fresh herbs like basil or parsley, which bring extra flavor without increasing sodium or sugar.

Classico Marinara Pasta Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g

While Classico keeps calories and fat low, its sodium and sugar levels are higher than expected at 460 milligrams and 8 grams, respectively. These added sugars can contribute to excess daily intake if eaten in large quantities or multiple servings.

You can still enjoy this sauce by incorporating it into dishes like chicken marinara, where lean protein and a side of roasted vegetables help balance the meal. Adding a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese can enhance the flavor without relying heavily on the sauce.

Bertolli Tomato Basil Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

Bertolli's Tomato Basil Sauce sneaks in 11 grams of sugar per serving, giving it a sweeter profile than other marinaras. With just 1 gram of fiber, it also provides a little less staying power compared to other higher-fiber options.

Enjoy this marinara sauce in moderation over whole-grain pasta, and elevate the flavor by adding fresh basil and garlic without increasing the added sugar. Incorporating steamed broccoli or spinach can further enhance the nutritional balance of your meal.

Prego Creamy Tomato Basil Italian Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

This sauce is rich and creamy with 9 grams of sugar and 6 grams of fat, including 3 grams of saturated fat from heavy cream. The added fat makes it higher calorie than traditional marinara, but it can work well in moderation as a base for heartier dishes.

One way to use this more decadent sauce would be to pour it sparingly as a topping for baked chicken or as a base for a tomato-basil soup paired with whole-grain bread for added balance. Plus, consider adding a handful of fresh spinach or kale to the dish to boost the nutrition and added fiber.

Francesco Rinaldi Sweet and Tasty Marinara Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

True to its name, this marinara is sweet with 11 grams of sugar per serving — certainly one of the higher sugar options out there. Plus, the 16 grams of carbs may not be the right choice for those monitoring their carb intake.

Pair it with a high-fiber whole-wheat pasta and throw in sautéed spinach to offset the sugar content and create a balanced meal. Alternatively, you could use it as a dipping sauce to control the sugar content and portion size.

Newman's Own Marinara Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g

Newman's Own is lower in sugar than some store-bought marinara options, at 6 grams per serving, but hits the high end for sodium at 450 milligrams per serving. You can calance this sauce in a dish with grilled shrimp over spaghetti squash for a nutrient-rich, lighten-up pasta dish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bertolli Vodka Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

Bertolli's Vodka Sauce contains relatively low sugar content at 4 grams per serving, respectively, but the added cream kicks up the calories and fat. Plus, it is quite high in sodium with 470 milligrams per half cup serving.

Use this sauce in a turkey meatball dish to keep added calories and fat balanced, and serve it alongside vegetables and whole grain pasta for a filling, nutrient-packed plate.

Ragu Hearty Traditional Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g

Ragu's Hearty Traditional Sauce contains 8 grams of sugar and 420 milligrams of sodium per half cup serving size. Remember, that is quite small and easy to overdo if you're cooking a pasta dish. Though, the 3 grams of fiber is a welcome addition for some balance. Pair it with lentil pasta and roasted veggies to boost protein and fiber content to add more staying power.

Emeril's Homestyle Marinara

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Emeril's Marinara packs 9 grams of sugar per one-half cup serving, making it sweeter than other marinara options. The sodium level is high at 470 milligrams per serving, over 20% of the recommended sodium intake.

It works well in a chicken Parmesan dish, especially if you opt for baked chicken and whole-grain breadcrumbs. You might even consider added freshly diced tomatoes or pureed vegetables to stretch the sauce while reducing the total sugar per serving.

Prego Creamy Vodka Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 3 g

This creamy sauce is indulgent but heavy on calories and sugar, with 120 calories and 9 grams of sugar per serving. Plus, the 3.5 grams of saturated fat from heavy cream may not align with a heart-healthy diet.

To enjoy it in a healthier way, use it sparingly as a drizzle over roasted vegetables and chickpea pasta, to create a balance of protein, carbs, and fats in your meal.