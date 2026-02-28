4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Stuffed Shells, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chains serve rich, perfectly baked stuffed shells.

Stuffed shells combine comfort, flavor, and visual appeal in one dish. The pasta shells are usually filled with ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and sometimes spinach or ground meat, which creates a rich, cheesy, and satisfying bite that melts in your mouth. Stuffed shells satisfy both the taste buds and the comfort-food craving: cheesy, soft, saucy, and very customizable. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! turned to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who shares the top four chains.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Dish of Stuffed Shells

No question stuffed shells always hit the spot, but some chains do them better. “A great stuffed shell starts with properly cooked pasta that remains tender but sturdy enough to hold its filling,” says Chef Dennis. “The ricotta mixture should be creamy, well seasoned, and balanced with complementary cheeses, while the sauce enhances the dish without overpowering it, and the final bake allows all the components to come together into one cohesive, comforting bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy offers a nice balance of familiarity, generosity, and a touch of restaurant polish, making it a popular choice for family dinners, date nights, and celebrations alike. “Maggiano’s Wagyu Beef Stuffed Shells deliver everything I look for in this classic dish,” says Chef Dennis. “The filling is rich and creamy with a balanced blend of cheeses and savory beef, and the spicy marinara complements the pasta without overwhelming it, allowing every bite to feel thoughtfully composed.”

Buca di Beppo

For a fun, family-style night out, Buca di Beppo is the place to go. According to Chef Dennis, “Buca di Beppo understands the importance of abundance and proper baking technique. Their stuffed shells are tender, generously filled with a spicy Italian sausage, spinach, and blended cheese, then baked until the cheese and sauce meld into a cohesive, comforting dish.”

Macaroni Grill

Diners love Macaroni Grill because it’s approachable, customizable, comforting, and reliably tasty, making it a go-to spot for people craving Italian-American food without a formal or pricey experience. “Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s Pomodoro Tortellacci showcases the beauty of stuffed pasta when it’s handled with care and respect,” says Chef Dennis. “The tortellacci are tender and generously filled, and the pomodoro sauce provides bright, balanced acidity that enhances the richness of the filling without overwhelming it, creating a well-composed and deeply satisfying dish.”

Olive Garden

Known for delivering good food at a great value, Olive Garden’s Cheese Manicotti is the kind of comforting, classic flavor that makes this dish a perennial favorite. “The pasta is filled with a smooth, creamy ricotta blend, and the marinara and melted cheese bake together beautifully, creating a cohesive dish that is both hearty and approachable,” Chef Dennis explains.