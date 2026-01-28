These chain restaurant sub platters are crowd-pleasers diners say are perfect for parties and groups.

If you need to feed a large or even a small group, a sub platter is always a crowd-pleaser. I will always say yes to a mini sub, especially when it means putting the condiments on myself. If you are considering ordering a sub tray or platter, there are lots of options. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best sub sandwich platters, according to diners.

Jersey Mike’s Party Platters

Jersey Mike’s Party Platters are a big hit with sub lovers. The chain offers a bunch of catering options. The most popular for a group is the 12-count box of subs, which includes your choice of up to four varieties of any cold sub, such as the Ham and Provolone, Super Sub, Club Sub, and Original Italian. Prices vary by location, but the one near me sells the box of 12 for $85.95.

Capriotti’s Party Subs

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop offers a variety of party trays to please almost anyone. Some are even grouped by theme. For instance, the Little Italy Party Tray includes only the chain's Italian subs, while the Turkey Party Tray includes only turkey sandwiches, including the Bobbie, Cole Turkey, and Homemade Turkey Sub. There is even The American Wagyu Party Tray, a tray of their "finest Prime Grade American Wagyu beef subs: The American Wagyu Slaw Be Jo® and the American Wagyu Roast Beef." You can also create your own party tray by selecting any of Capriotti's cold subs.

Firehouse Subs Platters

Firehouse, the firefighter-founded sub shop, offers lots of catering options to feed a group. The Standard, which serves 10 people and costs $79.99, includes a choice of the turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, veggie, or grilled chicken sub. There’s also the Deluxe Sub Platter, which serves 10 and costs $126.99. Sub options include the turkey and ham, turkey and roast beef, tuna salad, veggie, and pepperoni, salami, and ham. You can also opt for a pre-selected sandwich assortment for both platter options.

All of the sandwiches feature provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and vinaigrette on your choice of bread, along with mayo, deli mustard, and kosher pickles.

Potbelly Sandwich Platters

Potbelly’s bundles, which serve 6 or 10 people, are a great choice if you want hot and cold subsThe small bundle serves six includes up to three sandwich options and an assortment of six chips and six cookies, while the large bundle serves 10, and comes with your choice of five sandwich types, as well as an assortment of 10 chips and 10 cookies. Choose from hot subs like the Pizza Melt and Veggie Melt, or cold favorites like the Italian or Mediterranean

Subway

Subway, the largest sandwich chain in America, offers many catering options. The Classic Sandwich Platter is available at my location for $49.89 and serves 7. It includes five footlongs (1 Cold Cut Combo (turkey ham, turkey bologna, & turkey salami), 1 Turkey Breast, 1 Black Forest Ham, 1 Veggie Delite & 1 Tuna). All sandwiches come standard on Italian Bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato. There is also a premium version, which includes your choice of five premium subs, for $10 more.