6 Best Subway Subs, According to Diners

Diners reveal the Subway subs they order again and again, from classics to hot, loaded favorites.

Subway‘s menu is extensive, covering everything from classic subs to fan-favorite hot options and even a new Fresh Fit menu. The chain is one of the largest sandwich spots in the U.S., and remains the biggest subway sandwich chain by location, with more than 44,000 locations around the world. If you’re craving a sub and plan on visiting a Subway restaurant soon, there are some fan-favorite sandwiches worth checking out. Here are six of the best Subway subs, according to fans.

Subway Club

The fan-favorite Subway Club is made with oven-roasted turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo, served on freshly baked Multigrain bread. “The club sandwich (ham, roast beef, turkey) on honey oat bread.. any cheese, lettuce, tomato onion, mayo, and a bunch of red wine vinegar,” one fan said. “Sub club is my go-to,” another said.

Meatball Sub

Diners love the Meatball Sub, which is made with meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese and parmesan cheese, served on freshly baked Artisan Italian bread. “Meatball marinara and add extra cheese and hot sauce, it’s one of my best fav two, my other one is my own creation, hearty Italian bread, with pepper, red onion, jalapeños, chicken tikka, lettuce, cheese and extra cheese, not toasted, x spicy chipotle southwest sauce,” one fan said.

Cold Cut Combo Sub

The Cold Cut Combo at Subway is made with ham, salami, bologna (all turkey-based), provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo served on our freshly baked Artisan Italian bread. “Cold cut trio, monterey jack cheese, lots of green peppers, few onions, jalapeños, crispy onions, pepper, sub sauce and mayo! I recommend trying it. I’m going to Subway now,” one Redditor shared.

Pizza Sub

Subway customers love the Pizza Sub, which is made with spicy pepperoni, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, green peppers & onions served on freshly baked Artisan Italian bread. ” If y’all haven’t tried it yet try a pizza sub they are one of my faves toasted of course :),” one fan shared.

Chicken & Bacon Ranch

The Chicken & Bacon Ranch is made with Rotisserie-style chicken, Monterey cheddar cheese, bacon, Peppercorn Ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and onions served on freshly baked Artisan bread. “Chicken bacon ranch with rotisserie chicken ,” one fan said. “Chicken bacon ranch but ask for the bacon heated separately so it’s crispy and not flaccid,” another suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki

The Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki is a hit with Subway diners, made with grilled chicken, American cheese, Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions served on freshly baked Hearty Multigrain bread. “Sweet onion chicken teriyaki with pepper jack cheese, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, onions and lots of sweet onion sauce on white bread, toasted,” one fan said.