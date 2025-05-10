The #1 Thing You Should Never Order at Subway, According to Employees

Subway has been the most popular sandwich shop in America for decades. However, the home of the footlong sub is no stranger to controversy regarding the quality of its food. There was that 2021 lawsuit alleging that Subway's tuna blend is made of ingredients "that do not constitute tuna" (which was dismissed in 2023 FYI), accusations that meatballs are made in the microwave, and another lawsuit claiming that the chain is guilty of "grossly misleading" customers by advertising sandwiches that contain at least three times more meat than they actually do. All that aside, there are definitely some Subway sandwiches that are better than others, and those that should be avoided altogether. In a recent Reddit feed, employees sounded off about the worst Subway sandwich on the menu, and it happens to be a very popular order.

According to many employees, the Cold Cut Trio, aka Cold Cut Combo, or "any of the Italians," should be avoided. "Don't get me wrong, I love a good Italian sub but subways salami is just downright awful," one employee writes, adding about "the cold cut" that they "haven't dared try that mystery meat yet."

"Can anyone tell me what the Coldcut ACTUALLY is? I'm never sure what to tell my customers," one employee commented. The answer? Turkey based bologna. And, according to other employees, all the meats in the sub are turkey based. "It's turkey bologna, turkey salami and turkey ham," says one. "Turkey….based…ham..? What the hell does that even mean?" one ponders.

Other employees note that it prepping the meat is gag-worthy. "It's also gross to prep, the liquid it sits in," one reveals. "And it is so slimy," says another.

"One time my manager was prepping some and this one bag she was using was extra slimy and she said she was gagging bc it was so gross," another confirmed.

Just how slimy can it get? "Wait you guys don't put a drain tray below your cold cut?!" one employee asks.

If you are wondering what the best item on the menu is, our Eat This, Not That! reviewer selected the Rotisserie-Style Chicken sub as the best of the bunch. "I really liked the chicken, it was absolutely overflowing with the stuff. It felt like a good bang for your buck compared to some of the other classic subs on this list," she wrote in her review. "The chicken was tasty, and combined with the crunchy veggies and the creamy ranch sauce, it felt like a hefty sub. In fact, the chicken was threatening to burst out of the bread as I was eating it."