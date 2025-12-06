5 Sushi Chains With the Best Sushi, According to Diners

Diners say these 5 sushi chains serve the freshest, most crave-worthy sushi nationwide.

Really good sushi is no longer limited to restaurants on the coasts, but available throughout the country for seafood lovers to enjoy. Whether you’re a purist or someone open to trying more Americanized rolls and bowls, there are so many excellent options now for sushi fans to enjoy. Some of these sushi chains serve up food so fresh, authentic, and delicious, they get two thumbs up from diners who know their Akami from their Otoro. Here are five sushi chains where diners say the sushi, sashimi, hand rolls and more are the best they’ve ever had.

Sushi Gen

Sushi Gen sets the standard for excellent, top-quality sushi and seafood. "Truly perfect. Felt like I was back in Japan again. Sushi was a true 10/10, no question. The quality, the selection, the freshness, etc were all perfect. The service was just as good," one diner raved.

Katsuya

Katsuya is still one of the most popular and reliable sushi chains in the U.S. “This was hands down the best sushi I’ve ever had. The restaurant itself is stunning: the design, the atmosphere, and the overall vibe are all flawless. Easily a 10/10 experience,” one diner shared.

KazuNori

Handroll bar KazuNori is raved about by customers for good reason. “Incredible, I highly recommend. The best hand rolls I’ve ever had, I crave the food here,” one said. “Ingredients are fresh, with warm rice and made in front of you.”

Sushi Roku

Diners at Sushi Roku love the quality and taste of the sushi and sashimi. “I randomly popped in for dinner here and it was terrific. Spicy miso soup, pear salad, and a spider roll were all perfect. In fact this was the best spider roll I’ve had in a long time. The soft shell crab was still warm so they must have fried it to order,” one guest said.

SUGARFISH by Sushi Nozawa

SUGARFISH by Sushi Nozawa is known for fresh, excellent, delicious sushi. “This place is so good that I fly to L.A. with the sole purpose of eating at Sugarfish. It’s absolutely addictive. The fish is fresh, the rice is perfectly warm and sweet, and the service is fast. Best sushi ever!” one superfan said.