6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Freshest Sushi

Great sushi isn’t just about the type of creative rolls on the menu or the right balance of flavor and simplicity, it’s about the freshness. There’s no heavy sauces or cooking to mask the taste, so the fish has to be fresh or it wouldn’t be edible. Plus, who wants to eat sushi that isn’t the highest quality? Bad sushi is not an option, so to help weed out the mediocre spots, here’s the top six chains diners go-to for the freshest and tastiest sushi.

Nobu

Nobu is not only a big celebrity hotspot, but it’s world renowned for its high-end dining, elite atmosphere and the food. It’s not cheap, but it’s unforgettable. One Opentable, one diner wrote, “It was fabulous beautiful view great service and the food is so fresh and delicious.”Another shared, “Food was phenomenal, intricate flavors and texture combinations. Fish is so fresh and everything was cooked to perfection.”

Katsuya

California chain Katsuya is a trendy sushi spot that has an LA vibe and delicious food. A customer on Opentable wrote, “Fresh sushi! Excellent service. Will be back soon!” Another wrote, “Lovely experience with a sashimi and sake-loving friend. The food was scrumptious and fresh, and the service excellent.”

SUGARFISH by Sushi Nozawa

SUGARFISH by Sushi Nozawa has locations in Los Angeles and a handful in New York and is great spot for quality sushi. On Tripadvisor, one diner wrote, “The sushi is always fresh at all sugarfish chain stores. Servers are always polite. Overall it’s a solid chain store setup with fresh fish, fast turnaround and pleasant services.” Another agreed and wrote, “SUGARFISH by sushi nozawa is a top sushi spot known for its high quality Japanese cuisine…It is a must visit for sushi lovers seeking a refined dining experience.”

Sushi Mak

Sushi Maki is a small casual Florida chain that customers praise for the freshness. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “We love Sushi Maki. We have been going here for the past few months and it’s always a great time. The food fresh and the people / servers are so nice and make us feel so welcome.” Another shared, “Amazing! What a hidden gem. The sushi is fresh, the ambience is great and the customer service is on point. Everyone was super nice here. This location was really good. And if you go during happy hour even better because it’s super cheap. Definitely recommend and I will be coming back!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku has seven locations in various big cities across the U.S. that’s known for blending Japanese, Latin American, and European influences in its dishes, creating beautiful and edible works of art. One Yelper wrote, “We ordered the crispy rice, shrimp roll, spicy roll, and vegetable roll, all of which were exceptionally fresh and flavorful. The miso soup was also a standout rich, well-balanced, and delicious. A truly impressive experience all around.” A second diner shared, “The food was delicious and super fresh. The drinks were very tasty and the wait for our drinks was second to none. I’m always very impressed at how fast your bartenders are. It was an awesome dinner.”

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

For a unique and fun dining experience, people Kura Revolving Sushi Bar which now has over 550 locations across Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. Food is served on a conveyor-belt and the chain offers a wide variety of sushi. On Yelp, one diner wrote, ” The food is always fresh and service is friendly and fast. To make the most of your time, put your name on the waitlist and explore the area while you wait. And just a heads up, when they call your number, there’s another short wait lol, but it’s a small price to pay for fresh revolving sushi in such a fun and cool neighborhood!” Another shared, “Kura Sushi is amazing, especially the vegetarian rolls made with soy paper. Fresh, tasty, and always a fun dining experience!”