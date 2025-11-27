5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Tater Tots, According to Chefs

There’s something satisfying about a perfectly cooked tater tot—crunchy, salty, and endlessly snackable. Tater tots might seem simple, but chefs know it takes real skill to nail that perfect balance of crispy outside and fluffy inside. Tater tots need to be, “Hot, crispy, salty–that’s it,” says Joe Nierstedt | Chef/Owner of Katsubo in Charleston, SC. “They need a real crunch, a soft inside, and you have to salt them the second they come out of the fryer.” He adds, “Most places mess it up by under-salting or letting them sit too long.” But there are a few places that get it right. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share which chains serve the best tater tots—and what makes their versions stand out. Here are their top picks.

Krystal

Known for its iconic square sliders, Krystal has a signature Southern comfort vibe, and that includes crunchy tater tots. “Bourbon Street has a 24hr Krystal, where tourists go to sober up before they head back to their hotel rooms,” Sophina Uong | Chef/Owner of Mister Mao (New Orleans, LA) says. Their tater tots are not to miss–they’re “salty, carbo-loaded and perfect with cheese,” Chef Uong notes.

Sonic Drive-In

People love Sonic Drive-In because it blends nostalgia, variety, and fun into a fast-food experience that feels different from other chains. Their tater tots earn high praise from fans and chefs. “They’re always hot and they don’t shy away from salt,” says Chef Joe. “They keep their fry oil moving so the tots stay crispy, and they season them properly. They’re not fancy, they’re just done right every time.” Chef Uong adds, “Sonic tater tots are crunchy, salty, and soft in the middle– the perfect ratio. Bonus meal is a breakfast burrito with tots and extra cheese. Or ask for chili cheese tots wrapped in a tortilla.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers serves up an impressive order of tater tots, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. ”Their tots are perfectly crisp on the outside yet soft in the center, exactly what you want in a tot, not just a lump of fried potato,” he explains. “Achieving that contrast requires frying at just the right temperature and using the right cut of potato.” He adds, “Freddy’s cooks them so that each tot retains a fluffy interior, and because their menu is simple and focused, they can give real care to side items like this.”

Dog Haus

Whether you love them plain, with melted cheese or cheese and chili, Dog Haus has a nice variety of crave-worthy tater tots. ”Dog Haus, the gourmet hot-dog and sausage chain, often has on their menu garlic tots or cheesy tots, making their take on this classic side feel elevated yet comforting,” says Chef Dennis. He explains, “The tots are generously coated with garlic-butter or cheese, giving a strong flavor that pairs beautifully with their savory sausages.” Chef Dennis adds, “Dog Haus hits the perfect balance: the seasoning is bold, the tots stay crisp, and the flavor is layered. It’s the kind of side that feels like you’re indulging, not just filling up.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buffalo Wild Wings

​​If you’re in the mood for the ultimate order of tater tots, Buffalo Wild Wings has Buffalo Chicken Tots that’s a must-have. “They’re crispy, salty, and always hit that comfort-food spot,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS.