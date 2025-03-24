7 Best Texas Roadhouse Items Ranked by How Much Diners Love Them

Texas Roadhouse has a loyal customer following for good reason—the fast-casual eatery offers good food at very reasonable prices, in a comfortable, friendly atmosphere where people feel they can relax. With over 700 locations nationwide, the chain is still expanding and enjoying a deserved level of success, even in this economic climate where people are not eating out as much. But what's the best thing to order at Texas Roadhouse? I analysed comments on social media to see which menu items guests rave about, observing factors such as popularity/mentions, enthusiasm, value for money, consistency, and how it stacks up against the competition. Regular customers have very strong opinions about their must-have orders, but there is a general consensus on what you absolutely have to get at the fast-casual chain. Here are the seven best Texas Roadhouse items ranked by how much diners love them.

Country Fried Chicken

Texas Roadhouse is, of course, known for offering delicious steaks, but many customers rave about the incredible Country Fried Chicken (hand-battered white meat chicken breast, fried and topped with gravy and served with two sides). "I know this is a steak sub, but their country fried chicken is amazing. That steak looks great though!" one Redditor posted in r/steak.

Sweet Potato with Marshmallows

The Sweet Potato with Marshmallows proved to be a controversial topic, with people arguing both for and against it. "Sweet potato with roasted marshmallows!" one Redditor shared about their Texas Roadhouse meal. It's important to note you don't have to add marshmallows—the restaurant also offers the following toppings: Honey Cinnamon Caramel Sauce, Honey-Cinnamon Caramel, Honey Cinnamon Butter, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, and Butter.

Sirloin & Ribeye Steaks

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse, and the guests really like the sirloin and ribeye steaks, which are not only delicious but affordable. "Something I love about Texas Roadhouse is the VALUE for each meal. My go to is the 12 oz ribeye steak, 2 sides and unlimited rolls. All that for like $25+tax and tip, and I always have leftovers to take home," one Redditor shared.

Prime Rib

The prime rib steak is a must-have, fans say. "Go for the prime rib. Best thing on the menu…at least at the one close to me. They do have different owners, managers, and cooks," one fan said. "If you're gonna go I'd go on Saturday at around 5-6 when usually the best managers are on grill and best point guys are on point," another recommended.

8oz Filet Mignon

The filet mignon comes up frequently when guests are discussing their favorite steaks, so it's no surprise it comes in at number 5. "My husband got a gift card and we are total steak snobs and went into it like there's no way we're gonna like this… we both had a GREAT meal. I filet for me, a rib eye for him with the bread and cinnamon butter and a loaded baked. We're going this Wednesday for his sister's bday and I am PUMPED," one Redditor shared.

Cactus Blossom (Fried Onion)

This popular appetizer is a big hit with guests who love to share the gigantic deep-fried onion and dip. "We went there last night for dinner and also had one. So good! I could go for another," one customer said. Another joked that they were tempted to have the Cactus Blossom as a main meal because it's so delicious.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rolls with Cinnamon Butter

The rolls win! Texas Roadhouse guests just can't get enough of the bread rolls and cinnamon butter—they're mentioned so many times, they're more popular than the actual entrées. The rolls are made from scratch in-house and baked fresh every five minutes. "That's really what we all go for!" one guest raved. "Last time I think I ate more buns than my actual meal. They're ridiculously good," another agreed.