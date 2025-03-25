The #1 Texas Roadhouse Steak Customers Say Beats All the Rest

Texas Roadhouse has soared in popularity over the past few years. With an extensive menu offering, hand cut steaks, and lots of value compared to the competition, it has become one of the fastest-growing chains in the world. While there are lots of popular items on the menu, ranging from huge, juicy steaks and kabobs to mouth-watering sides and appetizers, there is one item in particular that you don't want to sleep on, according to fans.

Filet Medallions

According to multiple Reddit feeds and bloggers, the Filet Medallions is the top menu item to order. Why? For starters, it's a great value. One order comes with three 3oz tenderloin medallions, "a total of 9 oz of Filet that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet," one person writes on Reddit .

Here Is What It Comes With

The order is served on a bed of rice and also comes with two additional sides. If you don't want the rice, you can also sub it for a third side. It also comes with 2 your choice of two in-house made sauces, Portobello mushroom sauce or brown peppercorn gravy.

You Can Add an Extra Medallion

If you want more steak, add a medallion. "You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item," the Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Add Sidekicks

Sidekick Add-Ons are another way to add more protein. The Redditor explains that you can add a variety of items, including 4 ribs, 2 chicken critters, and shrimp skewers, for a reasonable cost, and they "can be great if you're thinking of splitting a meal or want to have just the right amount of leftovers to make everyone at the office jealous the next day," the person writes "Sidekicks are a smaller add on of other things and pretty much encompass everything on the menu. These can vary and some servers that haven't been there that long might have to search for it to ring it up, but it exists I assure you."

Chili Is a Side That Offers Lots of Bang for the Buck

Not sure what side to order? Chili offers the most bang for the buck. "I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you're a meat lover, it's worth mentioning," the same Redditor states. What makes it special? The recipe includes all the leftover trimmings from the steaks, making it "one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat," they write. "I'm a big fan."