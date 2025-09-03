5 Texas Roadhouse Steaks Diners Call the Best on the Menu

Texas Roadhouse has earned its stellar reputation for serving up fantastic steaks at value prices—the steakhouse chain is officially the most popular in the United States, expanding while most chains are struggling. The menu, including sides, apps, drinks, and desserts, is varied—but the steaks are what really shine. If you’re planning a trip to your local spot and want to try something new, there are certain menu items fans rave about: Here are five of the absolute best Texas Roadhouse steaks you can get, according to diners.

Bone-In Ribeye

Texas Roadhouse fans are obsessed with the beautifully marbled, juicy 20oz Bone-In Ribeye. One customer shared a picture of their delicious steak on Reddit, saying it was an exceptional meal. “20 oz. Bone in rib eye at texas roadhouse in Austin. Medium rare. Best steak I’ve had in a while,” the customer raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Prime Rib

The Prime Rib at Texas Roadhouse is exceptional, customers say. “Most times I would rather make my own,” one fan said. “I can do it how I want for a fraction of the cost and exactly how I want it. Also enjoy the whole experience of making it. Prime rib? I ain’t making that. Know my spots and will pay a premium. Now the Roadhouse… I can’t make that much food for the price unless I am cooking for 8+. Never been treated wrong and the quality belies the chain restaurant stigma.”

Filet Medallions

The Filet Medallions are a fan-favorite menu item for hungry customers who want toppings on their steaks. “Medallions are the best deal on the menu imo. (Former roadie of 5 years),” one Redditor said. “If you are going for the filet, get the medallions,” another agreed. “Same cut of meat, and you get 3oz more of it than you would for the 6oz. Plus, you get an extra side (as you can sub another side for the rice bed it usually comes on).”

Hand-Cut Sirloin

The Hand-Cut Sirloin is one of the most popular items on the menu, offering tremendous value for money. “In my experience sirloins are usually pretty tender? Obviously nowhere near as much flavor as some other cuts, but often times more tender,” one customer said.

Porterhouse T-Bone

The Porterhouse T-Bone offers the best of both worlds—filet and strip—in one 23oz steak. “I wanted a steak today for my birthday, so we got Texas Roadhouse. I ordered a Porterhouse medium rare, and it was delicious and cooked perfectly,” one happy customer said.