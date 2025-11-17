7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Thanksgiving Dinners This Year

For anyone who doesn’t feel like cooking a whole Thanksgiving dinner this year, there are quite a few restaurants serving up exceptional turkey plates with all the trimmings for hungry diners to enjoy. Whether you want to make it a group party or just keep it small and cozy, these spots will make your classic dinner more special than ever. Here are seven restaurant chains serving delicious Thanksgiving dinners—no cleaning up needed!

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse is offering an outstanding Roasted Free Range Turkey Dinner for those who want to dine in. Guests can enjoy cornbread & sage stuffing, shallot & thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans with crispy shallots, maple baked sweet potato, yukon gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust, classic gravy, and cranberry orange chutney. Dessert is a Spiced Pumpkin Pie.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is hosting Thanksgiving this year with both their regular menu and a seasonal turkey special. Diners can feast on Slow-Roasted Turkey with Gravy, Brioche Sage Stuffing, French Green Beans with Marcona Almonds, and Cranberry-Pear Chutney. Pumpkin Cheesecake is available for dessert.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris is offering diners a proper Thanksgiving Feast. Guests can enjoy sliced oven-roasted turkey with sausage & herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy, and cranberry relish. Sides include garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and more, and dessert is a pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream. The steakhouse is also featuring a take-home meal for those who want to eat at home.

Yard House

Yard House is offering a Thanksgiving menu featuring Sliced Turkey With Gravy or Fried Nashville Hot Turkey. Each dinner comes with Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Sausage Stuffing, Mac & Cheese, Brussels Sprouts, and Cranberry Sauce. Dessert is a Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake, or Oreo Sundae for the kids.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 has a chef-curated holiday menu for diners this year with everyone’s favorites. Guests can enjoy Roasted Turkey, Savory Pan Gravy, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Brioche and Sage Stuffing, French Green Beans, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, and Cranberry Relish. Dessert is a Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgence.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy is offering to take care of the cooking this Thanksgiving. “Our exclusive holiday menu features your favorite Maggiano’s classics alongside seasonal favorites like our Traditional Roasted Turkey and our limited-time, house-made Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake. Prefer to celebrate at home? Our Thanksgiving Carryout Package makes hosting easy with all your holiday favorites, ready to heat, serve, and enjoy,” the chain says.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Thanksgiving at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is guaranteed to be special: Guests can enjoy a 2-Course Menu with their choice of Filet Mignon, USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye, or traditional Mixed-Herb Roasted Turkey Breast. Each meal includes savory housemade stuffing and shareable sides including mashed potatoes, and green beans with apricots and onions and cinnamon orange cranberry sauce. Round off the meal with the recommended harvest New York Cheesecake!