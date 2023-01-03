Skip to content

5 Trader Joe's Items That Just Made Its "Hall of Fame" List

Did your favorite products make the cut?
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on January 3, 2023 | 2:19 PM
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Among the vast array of beloved Trader Joe's products are several fan-favorite items that have stood the test of time.

With the voting period for TJ's 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards kicking off this week, the cult-favorite grocery chain has retired five popular products from the contest due to their "revered status and consecutive wins." To celebrate their staying power, the grocer has placed the items—which have each won their respective categories at least five times—into the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame.

Read on to discover which foods have made a lasting impression on customers throughout the years—with more than half of them also earning a spot on the Customer Choice Awards list last year.

RELATED: 15 Popular Items Trader Joe's Discontinued In 2022

1

Mandarin Orange Chicken

trader joe's mandarin orange chicken
Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2023

First introduced in January 2004, this beloved frozen food has been crowned Favorite Overall and Best Entrée multiple years in a row. The product features tender chunks of crispy chicken with a mandarin orange ginger sauce.

For best results, Trader Joe's recommends baking the chicken in a 400-degree oven and heating the sauce in a skillet or wok. Once the sauce is hot, you can add the chicken to the sauce, toss until coated and slightly caramelized, and enjoy with rice and vegetables.

2

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

trader joe's dark chocolate peanut butter cups
Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2023

 

Can you name a more crowd-pleasing combo than chocolate and peanut butter? Launched in August 2010, these bite-sized treats have been a consistent winner in the Best Dessert/Sweets category. Like the milk chocolate version, the cups are filled with peanut butter made with slowly roasted and ground Virginia peanuts.

3

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

trader joe's peanut butter filled pretzel nuggets
Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2023

An oldie but a goodie, this crunchy, creamy snack was first released in 1992—and has been delighting TJ's fans ever since. Filled with peanut butter and coated in coarse salt, these pretzel nuggets have repeatedly won Best Snack and ranked in the top 10 when Trader Joe's asked its managers to name their favorite products.

4

Unexpected Cheddar

trader joe's unexpected cheddar cheese
Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2023

It's cheddar—with a twist. Making its debut in August 2011, Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar has been a regular winner of the Best Cheese title. According to the grocer, the semi-hard cheese combines the "best qualities of hard Italian cheeses like Parmesan with the best qualities of finely crafted American Cheddar."

Not sure what to pair it with? TJ's recommends a lighter-bodied red wine like Pinot Noir or a pale ale.

5

Soy Chorizo

trader joe's soy chorizo
Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2023

Another August 2011 product launch reigns supreme. Taking home the Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Product award in past years, Trader Joe's Soy Chorizo puts a vegetarian spin on the traditional Spanish sausage. The plant-based meat item features soy protein tossed in a blend of paprika, sea salt, vinegar, red pepper, and garlic powder.

"In an increasingly competitive field of plant-based options, we're glad to see this Chorizo secure its status as MVP—Magnificent Vegan Protein, that is," Trader Joe's writes.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is the Editorial Assistant at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Groceries
  • The 15 Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks You'll Actually Like

    15 Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks You'll Actually Like

  • person holding hostess cinnamon streusel coffee cakes

    Old-School Snacks Are Making A Comeback

  • Bottle of Gatorade at the grocery store

    The Best & Worst Gatorade For Your Lifestyle

  • woman grocery shopping

    10 Grocery Stores Open On New Year’s Day

  • costco wholesale sign

    10 Most Beloved Costco Groceries of 2022